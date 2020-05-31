squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Most protesters wouldn’t know George Floyd from Pink Floyd, but they do know a chance to get free things by anarchy and looting in his name. Shameful.
To the ignorant person who mentioned the mask wearers with weak immune systems and the fact that we could possible die off as weak ones: No, we are the intelligent and selfless ones, trying to save your sorry butt. You have to act like everyone is a carrier. The mask is for you, not me. You are not as strong as you think.
You would think a person who claims to be so big and bad would step up and be a leader in the crisis our country is facing, but Trump has hidden away like a coward, responding only through social media and then pouting when his rants are tagged. This country is a laughingstock, and Trump’s flock of sheep keep right on following him.
I apologize to the folks offended by the squawk about “Yours Truly” and the Congressional Medal of Honor. As a Vietnam vet, I understand how sacred the award is and was only taking a swipe at the hateful rants of “Yours Truly.”
I agree totally about getting rid of Michael Reagan, but he needs to be replaced with a non-conservative. At this time, only the occasionally-printed Steve Roberts and the occasional viewpoint of Kathleen Parker have provided any balance to what seems to me, and I bet to many Herald readers, a dominance of conservative views expressed by Cal Thomas, Byron York and Marc Thiessen, in addition to Reagan.
Have any of Albany’s coronavirus cases been linked to runners in the marathon? If not, why does a squawker harp on it? Can it be that (s)he just wants to throw shade on the race itself and not its effect on spreading the virus?
I’m glad that the cop that murdered Mr. Floyd got arrested and charged with murder, but they need to charge the other three cops as well. They could and should have stopped that cop and forced him off Mr, Floyd.
Please don’t put an inmate in a cell and then turn off the water to the only way to get a drink or flush the toilet. Really, Lee County, your folks guarding the county inmates can be more humane than that. Does the sheriff even have knowledge of these goings-on?
I guess one SMR thought they were being clever. They complained that a separate squawker was blaming the president for the over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. Then they asked who should be blamed for the 151,000 deaths from opioid abuse, alcohol and suicide in 2018. Hmm, who was president in 2018? How about we blame that guy? And they wonder why they are SMRs. Signed, Yours Truly
I find it ironic that the protesters in Minnesota burn a new low-income housing complex and then in Atlanta they damaged the CNN building. Talk about throwing out the baby with the dish water.
Joe Biden is the best Monday-morning quarterback in history. He knew how to prevent COVID-19, he knew how to stop riots across the country. All after the fact. Have you ever noticed his nose when is blabbing off? It shows signs of excessive drinking of alcohol.
Mayor Dorough, the only time I would wear a face mask would be to rob a bank.
