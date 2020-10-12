squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Raphael Warnock will make a great Senator for Georgia. He cares about people and the issues, and he will represent all Georgians. He’s running against Kelly Loeffler, whose family owns the New York Stock Exchange, and she boasts that she’s worse than Attila the Hun. Not a hard choice to make between them.
Sunday morning I went for a bicycle ride along the riverside trail. The wildflowers are spectacular! Everyone in the city needs to check them out.
Carlton you’re right, there is nothing worthwhile to watch on TV anymore.
Any guy who watches Andy Griffith can’t be all bad. And yet Carlton manages to come pretty close.
Have you had an opportunity to look and wonder who on Fox is a Democrat and who is not? I believe Erick is a Democrat, which could be why he interviews more Democrats.
Another rash of shootings in multiple neighborhoods indicates the morgue may be the only safe Albany area. Anyone for a toe tag?
In all the hoopla over Loeffler and Collins trying to “out-Trump” each other, Warnock stands as a competent alternative.
Marxism and Communism are now in control of fully one-third of the world’s population and are making major inroads here in America through the Democratic Party. The mass media hide it and disguise it, aiding and abetting an enemy of American freedom.
ASU squawker: Wrong again. I’m a former Darton student who, like many others, worked hard to make Darton a successful and respected institution and watched as the Regents tossed all that out the window. I’d say it’s you showing your color by asking us to do what you’ve been unable to do the last 30 years, and that’s bring ASU to half the level of learning, diversity and respect of Darton.
Socialism only works in two places: Heaven, where they don’t need it, and hell, where they already have it.
Trump invited 2,000 supporters to his COVID-Festival 2020 event. Fox News reported only 400-500 showed up. The con is not as easy as it used to be.
The election is near. That means we are soon going to hear about that turtle on the fence post from the self-proclaimed Bluedog Democrat.
Joe Biden’s new slogan: “We Will Make America Weak Again.”
Thanks, Lee County Commissioners, for destroying Lee EMS and the Grand Island golf course at the same time. What’s next? By the way, how’s the new hospital working out?
Speaker Pelosi is a sick female. Now she is trying to say the medicine Trump received has negatively affected him. I guess this is what follows impeachment efforts? She needs medical help.
A militia group tried to abduct the governor of Michigan. Trump expressed no concern, nor did he promise the group would be brought to justice. He has called the governor “the Lock-Down Lady.” Republicans show no evidence of family values or that character matters like they did a few years ago. The reason is obvious. That Masked Man
Fellow squawker, some Georgia cities like Bainbridge, Thomasville and Dalton all have several new companies moving to their towns. Albany, with its rampant crime, drugs, gangs and poor city services, can’t compete. Welcome to the good life city.
