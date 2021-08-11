squawkbox@albanyherald.com
This quote from James Baldwin sends a strong message: “For these are all our children. We will all profit by, or pay for, whatever they become.”
I mourned with you over the loss of that little boy, Carlton. You’ll no doubt be criticized for speaking out against guns, but the tragedy here is not the call for more gun control. It’s the loss of, as you so aptly said, one of our innocents.
Trump couldn’t get an infrastructure bill passed in four years. It took Biden only 7 months. Trump’s objection to the bill isn’t about what’s in it; his objection is based on the fact that Trump failed, Biden succeeded. Trump is a con man whose main skill is fleecing the sheep that, to this day, still donate to him. Sad. Signed, Yours Truly
Guns don’t kill people. The people shooting the guns kill people. Even a dimwit like you should know that, Fletcher.
Mr. Eric J. of Cafe 5.0: You give superior service and great hospitality for senior citizens. The food was spectacular. Thank you so much for helping us on Monday. We will return soon.
We will bury children again, at the murderous hands of gangs, thieves and thugs, as long as good people, once courageous, cower and give in. Why resign responsibility, whining to police, courts and commissioners, sitting idly in church pews, waiving signs and patronizing Pratt’s platitudes? It’s your world; you change it.
I see where there will be a balloon release in honor of the young boy that was shot and killed. Why continue to destroy the environment with these balloons? They are colorful and animals try to eat them, and it kills them. Not to mention the litter they leave on the countryside. Just to watch a bunch of balloons go upward for a few seconds?
Even if I could afford one of those electric cars, I’m pretty sure I could not afford extension cords for one.
Ummm, Fletcher, I appreciate the passion, but are you out of your mind? Anti-gun people don’t win a lot of friends in south Georgia. But you showed at least that you have guts. We’ll see, though.
Could not help but to laugh at statement by UGA President Jere Morehead on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC: “Both universities are prestigious academic institutions.” I am sure academics never came into the picture when those schools were considered, only more bottom line for the football programs. Higher learning has become a joke.
Delight yourself in the Lord; And he will give you the desires of your heart. Psalm 37-4.
Congratulations to Mary Trump on the release of her second book, “The Reckoning.” I hope it does as well, if not better, than her first one.
Biden said in his income inequality speech there are two Americas. He is right. The America that works and the one that does not. The America that contributes and the one that does not.
I’m losing confidence in the U.S. Postal Service to do the job assigned: To deliver mail in a prompt and efficient manner. So sad.
I found the mail drop box at the Lafayette location so full before 5 recently, I could have grabbed a handful. If they don’t empty it before 5:30, we need an additional box.
