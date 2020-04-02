squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I am devastated at the death of Judge Nancy Stephenson. Albany/Dougherty County has truly lost one of its best leaders. She was kind, sensitive and professional when she probated our parents’ wills. As with others who have died because of the coronavirus, our thoughts and prayers are with the families.
The common flu kills 36,000 Americans every year. When the cronavirus gets to that level, I’ll start to worry about it.
Trump’s trying to hire members of the North Korean news agency. They are doing a better job and that’s the kind of people he likes. You can tell by how the vice president and cabinet members act that he either got them from North Korea or sent them there for training (before the virus).
At a time when we need a great understanding judge, we’ve just lost one of the best. RIP Judge Stephenson.
Well, I got the answer to my question. You really are that stupid.
One SMR showed how truly “innovative” the mind of an SMR is. They changed the R to a D and then tried to use it as an insult. So you take something already established, make a negative change and then call it your own? Must be a Republican. Signed, Yours Truly
Am I suppose to care that these HIV, D-list celebrities are dying from a new cold bug brought to us by communists?
Just how are you going to have a newly released, non-violent offender, drug addict shelter in place without them seeking funds to support their enjoyment of illegal drugs?
Are there any positive coronavirus inmates at the Lee County Jail? Only reporting Lee prison results. Is soap finally getting to all inmates in the local Leesburg jail system? And if not, why not? They are our family, too.
It’s unimaginable what our medical warriors are dealing with. I can at least stay quarantined to help others and myself. I hope we get a chance to have a safer future. I hope citizens and all our elected leaders around the world will eagerly work together to develop plans for the next crisis. Forget threatening to go to war because another global medical crisis is coming.
It never stops: The lengths the GOP will go to protect Trump. Moscow Mitch now claims the impeachment trial distracted the government from the growing crisis in China. And that Democrats are working to make Trump’s response to the pandemic “a political liability for him.” Trump is doing a very good job of this all by himself.
I think Fletcher is right. We have a right to the names of people who tested positive for the virus. We need to know where they have been and who they might have had contact with.
I understand that people in east Albany are roaming around and ignoring the stay-in-place orders. Why aren’t you doing something about this, City Commissioner Jon Howard?
The four U.S. senators on the Intelligence Committee who were told in February that the coronavirus was coming and then sold stocks that they knew would go down in value, and then for them to tell us their managers sold those stocks and the senators did not tell their managers to sell? Those senators included our own Sen. Loeffler, but they must think we are a stupid bunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.