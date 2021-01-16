squawkbox@albanyherald.com
These people planning to “protest” leading up to the inauguration are the same kind of “thugs” you whined about during the summer racial unrest. You clowns think their skin color makes them “special” and above the law.
If you’re an addict,I pray that today you say to yourself, “I am so tired of this. I am going to break free of what has been holding me back and down. Detox is the first step. Believe you can; I’m praying for you.
I see Tommy Tuberville knows a lot about the branches of government: House, Senate and executive. And he knows about socialism and communism. He talks about how his dad fought against socialism and communism in Germany in WWII. I learned something myself. I didn’t realize Germany or Japan were socialist countries. And I thought one of our best allies at the time, Russia, was communist.
The people that took part in the Failed Trump Coup on the Capitol will go to jail and Trump will retire to Mara-a-logo. So sad.
Squawker, you should be frightened of Donald Trump, too. The Democrats didn’t stain him; he stained himself by inciting insurrection and sedition against his own country with the help of his cult followers. So stop blaming others for the conduct of this cowardly man.
I was born and raised a capitalist, and I plan to stay one.
America, welcome to Orwell World, where your First Amendment rights are determined/limited by Big Business, eg. Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook, big banks run by the likes of Zuck, Bezos and Pichai.
SMRs, when Trump’s Waffle House Commandos stormed the Capitol to stop the Electoral College results, that decision will change their lives and their families’ lives. Why? Because of the big lie from Trump.
Even Cal Thomas, in his column published just five days before Trump leaves office, finally acknowledged the harm that he and other “conservatives and evangelical Christians” caused by tolerating Trump’s behavior. Yet half of Republicans continue to believe Trump’s treacherous lie that he won the election.
Temperamental ... Rageful ... Unstable ... Mercurial ... Petulant.
I wonder why any faces are still atop Mt. Rushmore on land that belongs to Native Americans.
Ten of the 25 poorest counties in America are in Kentucky, the state Mitch McConnel has represented for 35-plus years. Mitch and his party’s policies do not work because he can’t even help his own state improve.
Just about every member of Biden’s cabinet is a criminal. This will be the most corrupt administration in history.
Well Biden finally said it, “The era of big government is back.” Now everyone knows that the private sector can do much better than any government agency. Not only better, but cheaper, and not lose money, such as the postal service, the V.A. and medical care. We don’t need big government, we need better government.
Way to go, Tommy T., you proved once again why Alabama is called the “Dead Dog State.”
People like Sanders and Cortez should not be allowed to be part of Congress. They are pro-socialist. An apple is not spoiled until a worm is allowed to enter. Together we stand; divided we fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.