squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

The age: The abhorrent and perverse honored in stadiums, parade in streets, teach in classrooms, evil deemed good and good evil, decrepit clueless leadership wallow as criminals, lawless addicts, squatters and illegals inhabit the homes of the innocent, war ravages the hungry while adorned pompous irrelevant kings ride on birthday horses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features