Failed governance: State and federal government leadership allowed violent, destructive BLM protests to go unchecked in Portland, Minnesota, Chicago, LA, etc. The new stimulus bill provides forgivable PPP loan funds to pay for repairs made necessary by rioting and looting. Lawless go free, you pay.
So, it’s okay for someone from South Carolina, Florida or Texas to tell Georgians what to do, but no one from New York or California? Still fighting the Civil War? Your lord and master Trump lost the election. Get over it.
How in the world did Notre Dame get into the NCAA playoff picture? They were embarrassed by Clemson and will be embarrassed again by Alabama. The selection committee did Texas A&M a disservice.
In this era of fairness the question is: What is your fair share of what someone else has worked for?
Mr. Fletcher: After reading the Squawkbox on a regular basis, I understand I may be in the minority, but I for one think you deserved time off, and I hope you enjoyed your time with the people you love.
Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Warnock’s ex-wife claims domestic violence. He is morally unfit to serve as a U.S. Senator. This Democrat’s political views are extreme far left and can be considered Communist. Ossoff is also extreme far left. Vote Republican to preserve your civil rights.
Earlier this year, Democrat Jon Ossoff, a candidate for U.S. Senate, refused to even disclose his financial ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and only after Republican Sen. David Perdue kept raising the issue did Ossoff amend his financial filings.
I find it down-right hilarious how these squawkers and Trump sycophants are talking about how the Democrats are already this and already that. Hate to tell you mindless sheep, but the Democrats have done nothing. The new president doesn’t take office for another several days. Quit listening to Trump’s blather and the alarmist right-wing talking heads.
No reflection intended for The Albany Herald, but both print and broadcast journalism is dead. RIP.
The Trump administration is slowing down vaccine delivery. They still seem to think, “We want them infected.”
The number of ridiculous conspiracy theories increases proportionately to the number of people who get all their “news” from social media and the Internet. We’ve become a mindless nation.
Joe Biden says many people can’t pay rent or put food on the table, and with Biden as president, many will not have a table to put food on.
John Roberts: “Fear of rioters supersedes following the Constitution of the United States,” the cornerstone of our Republic. Welcome to Venezuela, USA.
Even as America endured the stress of a want-to-be dictator, the flame of democracy continues to burn, even in its darkest hour.
To members of the Trump flock: Repeating what clowns like Rush Limbaugh say does not make you sound any smarter, not does it make any of his racist blather any more true.
I see Warnock loves jabbing his finger at us just like his mentor, Joe “Do What I Say” Biden, does. Rome had Nero and Caligula, America has Warnock and Biden .
