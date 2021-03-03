squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Republican Secretary of State of Georgia has publicly stated that the 2020 election was fair and honest. The Republican politicians in Atlanta are hellbent on making sure that the 2022 election is not.
There’s a young white man that drives a Tesla in my apartment complex. He throws his garbage on top of or beside the Dumpster, not caring if the bag breaks. He’s not the only one. Also I see black and white people throwing garbage all over the Walmart lot. I think it’s generational and a lack of respect and class. So, yes, you are racist.
We have written to leaders in Dougherty County and the police chief about these tractor trailer trucks. Also these car repair shops in the Lily Pond Road area. We’ve called 311 to report it to Code Enforcement. Come look at the streets and the alley. Come on YT and MM; better yet, B.J. move out here and bring Code Enforcement with you. We’ll vote you in.
The more I read the Squawkbox the more I understand some folks just don’t have a clue about what’s happening around them.
Biden/Warren wealth tax: Collect $3 trillion over 10 years to pay for $3 trillion stimulus and $2 trillion Equity Act, more tomorrow. AOC’s economics, Communism: Suck an ocean to irrigate a desert. You have no ocean, but still have the desert. Beyond stupid as a Band-aid on cancer, ignores the disease, kills the patient.
When will they get finished with vaccinating all of those old folks so that we younger folks can get our shot?
I think Keshawn needs to drink a little more coffee before he goes on early morning TV.
The Tuesday Drawing Board had a really dumb cartoon with Mr. Long Nose looking at the COVID-19 Victim’s Memorial Wall, and mumbling, “Well, I guess Trump finally got his wall.” Embarrasses me that I even looked at the stupid thing.
Long live the Queen Bee.
Damn, Fletcher, you’re starting to sound like somebody with a little common sense lately. I don’t know what happened to you, but I like the change.
I agree with Yours Truly. Georgia and the whole USA will go blue. We have lost our moral compass, our integrity and our courage to do what’s right. We will turn blue, then give up our freedom to China and Russia. I am glad I won’t be here to see it. I fear for my children and grandchildren. My great grandchildren will never know a free, brave America.
Everyday is Halloween at Wal-Mart.
I think I have seen it all. CNN has jumped on the bandwagon against Cuomo. They could not let Trump rest; now he’s gone. Now it’s poor Mayor Cuomo — who was never mentioned on CNN until this scandal. I’m curious, why are the sexual accusations cropping up now?
OK, YT, you asked, so here it is. I don’t like you.
Yours Truly, we don’t like you. We look down at our noses at arrogant Democrats like you. I have a question for you: How you like our Republican governor, lt. governor, secretary of state, both chambers of state Congress and pretty much any other state office? How do you like all of those Republican bills passing left and right? Only blue power in this state is our wonderful police officers.
