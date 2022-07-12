squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The political ad of Kemp holding a gun might be old news, but that doesn’t make it false. Why hold a gun anywhere near another human being period? Is it meant to project strength? The message of the ad is that Kemp has contributed to the problem of gun violence by making it easier for criminals to carry.
Albany has enough issues without us having Capps the Canadian transplant tell the people what we can and cannot do with a school that we, not he, attended. It’s lunacy. The Patriot
The folks at WALB need to expand their vocabularies. Concerning the Phoebe Putney/Albany Tech project, it is not a renovation; it is new construction.
Gloria Gaines, please stop only worrying about being re-elected and actually care about the employees of Dougherty County. How are they to survive without any raises? And this will be year four without any.
Fletcher, maybe the reason you do not care if the old Albany High School is torn down and destroyed is because you never went to that school. You have no roots in Albany/Dougherty, therefore you care nothing for its history.
How can you help the Sheriff’s Office when you have to go through an act of Congress just to get a live person on the phone? I knew someone who thought that he might have a warrant out on himself and wanted to turn himself in and post bond, but the Sheriff’s Office could not give any information on the phone.
If “Reverend” Heard is a “true man of God” he would stay behind the pulpit and tell unbelievers about God’s son, as a pastor should. I’ve never seen any teaching in the Bible that pastors should get involved in politics. Have you? Same goes for Mr./Pastor/Senator Warnock.
Is the Gordon Hotel really being renovated or are we just paying rent for the building we used to own? Inquiring minds want to know.
Maybe Bruce Capps should mosey on back to Canada, where he came from. He’s just a troublemaker and is clueless about what he pretends to know.
Will Thault should pull last Friday’s paper out of the recycling bin. Then he should read Creede Hinshaw’s column.
As I watch this generation try and rewrite our history, I’m sure of one thing: It will be misspelled and have no punctuation.
Thank you, Creede Hinshaw, for your bold column about the coach who makes a show of leading prayer on the field after high school football games. The Supreme Court is subverting the Constitution for political purposes, and we are all going to pay the price for their arrogance.
Who is approving Squawkbox submissions nowadays, Stacey Abrams?
Time for Herschel to withdraw from the Senate race and allow us to back a Republican candidate that stands a chance of beating Warnock. Herschel has too much trash in his closet.
As a former Albany Junior High student, I’m begging the members of the Historical Preservation Commission to reconsider their position regarding the joint Phoebe/Albany Tech project. The impact that it will have on Albany is significant. From both a medical standpoint and an economic standpoint, this will benefit the citizens of Albany greatly.
