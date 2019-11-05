squawkbox @albanyherald.com
In spite all the negative campaigning and even more negative comments from the goobers on social media and in the Squawkbox, I’d like to thank all 12 candidates who ran for local office. Congratulations to the winners. Now go make Albany better.
How did the squawker who complained about “ASU police handing out tickets to folks going to work on Gillionville” somehow segue into “an HBCU takeover of this once great town?” Careful. You sound a lot like someone who refuses to accept the fact that the South lost the war. The ASU police are writing tickets because drivers are speeding. I applaud them.
Will Geer is such a joke. Another spoiled rich white guy trying to tell the poor blacks in Albany how to live.
It is a good thing that national networks like CNN are finally starting to show ads from atheist groups such as FFRF. Hopefully the smaller market local stations will catch on and be open-minded.
Reading the article in Sunday’s paper, I was impressed all over again about how much Dr. Anthony Parker tries to do for this community. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but he just keeps doing his job.
Georgia Needs a Cable a la Carte Law like Maine has so people will only pay for the channels they want, not pay for what is provided in a package, often receiving channels they have no use for, yet are paying for.
I’m convinced now ... Politics is a dirty word.
Squawker, I used to park far away from the entrance to my gym. One day I came out and there was a guy on a bicycle leaned over looking into my car. Last Saturday I had to wade through panhandlers at Publix and Walmart Express on Slappey. So, yeah, I now park close to entrances without being fanatical about it. By the way, it is none of my business where you park, why is it yours where anyone else does?
Twenty yrs ago I thought if I paid off my home, I could retire here. The property taxes are way over the top, especially for incompetent, race-based governance. Farewell, Albany.
If Trent Tye is a blacksmith, then I’m a brain surgeon, astronaut and mayor of Albany.
Well, the best joke you’ve heard is on you and people like you, squawker, because Hillary never said God wants her to be president. Dick Morris, a former Clinton adviser, once a Republican, then Democrat, now Republican again, said it.
If the do-nothing Democrats in Congress can walk and chew gum at the same time, why can’t they work on impeaching Trump and pass bills like infrastructures, lower drug prices, trade deals, etc.? They are too busy trying to destroy Trump than do anything else.
When many people give their opinions on what they think will help or hurt Albany and we are critical of some ideas and plans, many call us naysayers or say we’re always being negative. That is not the case at all. We all want a better and more prosperous community. But if we think some plans and programs are not a good idea, we say it.
God is no Republican, and he sure as heck is no Democrat. The Democratic candidates are leaving out faith and religion in their campaigns, so that should tell you where the Democrats stand in God’s eyes.