Willie Lockette must be removed from his position. Otherwise we’ll all have to take up arms to protect ourselves. There is no justice in letting hardened criminals out on the street.
As long as children are raised to believe that some benevolent “government” is taking care of their needs, they’ll never feel the need to find a job and earn what they get. We’ve become a welfare nation.
Very good column by Creede Hinshaw on William Barr’s religious intolerance.
The 2020 Democrats want to tax the wealthy to pay for their free everything programs. It is like they want to penalize successful Americans. If they took every penny from the rich, it would not pay for the tens of trillions they want to spend.
The Falcons haven’t been right since they have been without Roddy White.
Dr. Surendra N. Pandey doesn’t seem concerned about any evidence involving Trump seeking illegal campaign help from a foreign leader behind closed doors. He’s concerned about a conspiracy among Democrats to conduct an impeachment inquiry behind closed doors. The doctor should know it is constitutionally acceptable for the House Speaker to announce an inquiry without a vote and how it will be conducted.
Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria makes him and the U.S. look weak — the Birther would have never done that.
Unfortunately, poverty in this town and our country has created a culture unto itself. If people need help, that’s one thing. Otherwise let’s get working.
The Crime & Punishment story touched on some very key elements of why crime is so high in Albany. I hope it goes deeper ... much deeper.
Trump was chosen by deplorables, not God.
It looks like Mr. Fletcher has gone into his bag of tricks and pulled out the race card. When you talk about EBT cards and welfare, that’s just code for African Americans.
I could go to the Circus and find 11 midgets that could beat the Falcons on any Sunday.
Since the Albany judges like to put criminals back on the streets to repeat their acts of crime, why not banish them to California? The left-wingers would welcome them with open arms and they would be out of our hair.
So it is OK for an ASU fan to trash talk after a UGA loss, but not OK for someone to trash talk an ASU loss? That is called double standard.
The Herald’s article on Ray Jefferson Cromartie is a perfect example of how ridiculous our court system has become. Here is a man who shot two people in the head, killing one, in two robberies that netted him a case of beer. That was in 1994. We have housed, fed, provided medical care and God only knows what else while he and his lawyers file appeal after appeal.
The two best coaches the University of Georgia ever had was Vince Dooley and Mark Richt — and management made poor choices to fire them.
It’s not right to judge people because they get help with their EBT cards. The president of this country said he filed all those bankruptcies because he knew how to beat the system. I’m sure all the money he cheated the government out of is a lot more than some poor person’s food stamps.