squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The former Sears store at the mall is becoming a motel. Was told they have one in Atlanta that is successful, so they are building one here.
Insulting, embarrassing or just plain stupid: sending the worthless laughing VP Harris to Vietnam under the banner of “America is Back”. She surely wasn’t there or has no understanding of when America was there the first time.
What “behind closed door” meetings are Commissioner Fletcher referring to during Tuesday’s City Commission meetings? How about a bit of transparency?
I can add one more thing to your Wednesday column, Fletcher: Amen.
I know Scott Steiner’s warning will do little to convince these geniuses that they are endangering themselves and their loved ones, but I thank him for pointing out in stirring words what’s going on in our region and our country. I hope the few survivors don’t look back one day and say, “We could have stopped this.”
Lee County, no property tax hike. Results of the new assessment. New total estimated tax is $2,066.65. Last year’s total tax was $1,075.70. Simple math shows there isn’t a tax hike. Right?
James Pratt, I wish I was a whole lot younger and a lot more educated so I could be fighting the good fight with you. I think you make a lot of sense, but this is the city of the “good ole boys” and progression hasn’t happened since I moved here over 35 years ago. Hang in there, your time will come.
Congratulations to USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock who won a gold medal in wrestling. It’s nice to know there are some Americans who love this country and are proud to represent our country, unlike anti-Americans like Gwen Berry and Megan Rapinoe.
After Trump’s attempted Coup on Jan. 6, the current attorney general should trigger Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone from holding office who engaged in insurrection against the United States.
We need more like the female black wrestler winning gold medal with tears hugging her white coaches and her emotional gold medal ceremony with pride and hand over her heart during national anthem.
Watched the City Commission meeting today and decided to look up the word “buffoons.” Guess which two commissioners’ pictures appeared? I will give you a hint: They can be called the “bookends.”
I found it very interesting that Kimberly Fountain, a community engagement rep for the ACLU, spoke at our local redistricting hearing. Upon closer examination of her resume, she has only been a resident of Georgia for one month. She hasn’t even qualified for residency yet. She is another D.C. jerk who thinks we need to bow down to their wishes.
Here we go again with mask requirements, all because a bunch of idiots refuse to be vaccinated. That Vaccinated Man (formerly That Masked Man)
Interesting. I’ll settle for just awake for our 2021 debacle ... too many Americans are happily clueless and/or indifferent. Our country needs to pull our heads out of the sand. Time to rise and shine.
How does water not fall off the side of the earth?
If you can’t understand what the TV reporter is saying ... what’s the point?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.