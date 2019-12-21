squawkbox
Since all new businesses are building in Valdosta and Peter Pan is closing, what is going to happen to Albany and Sylvester in the future? I’m a little worried.
Christianity Today is now calling for Trump’s removal from office. My question is: Where have you been all this time? Trump certainly has not changed from what he’s always been.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are taking full credit for the USMCA. Sorry, Nancy, that is all Trump. Nancy doesn’t even know what is in the bill.
The Democrats are the best Trump campaign fundraisers there are. Thanks to them, millions and millions of money is being raked in by Trump’s campaign and the RNC.
Congressman Bishop on impeachment of Trump: You’re nothing more than a pimp for Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party.
Mr. Shumer, you don’t deserve to ask anything after what your party did on the House side. You and your fellows have screwed up and are on your way down. You are wasting your time. Sorry, see what happens?
Know that there are people out there that don’t share your views, don’t share your beliefs and certainly don’t share your morals. However, to be politically correct, you still can’t talk bad about them. You have to accept them as equals, even if you don’t want to. That is where this country is going.
Try to remember, the greener grass on the other side of the fence my be due to septic tank issue.
I support The Salvation Army; Chic-Fil-A, I’m not so sure about.
Trump gave farmers a $28 billion farm bailout that’s twice as much as the auto bailout because of his bad tariff trade war. But most of the bailout went to the top 1% farm producers. Taxpayers will get a higher deficit, not a payback. China has made no deals, only promises to buy more American goods. China has paid Mexico to produce more agricultural products. The U.S. loses again because of Trump’s bad business decisions.
What are the County Commissioners thinking with the employee salary study? Anyone, even the unskilled and uneducated, could do a little simple research into other counties with similar population and resources and compare salary scales. We are not talking about a trip to the moon, just talking to some folks and comparing salaries. Seems someone should look into the company that five of the commissioners voted to give $30,000 for this “study.”
OK, now with the Democrats not thinking clearly, we can impeach any future presidents we want to, right? All we will need to do is make up things against anyone. This is a dangerous road you have opened without thinking.
Pelosi is afraid to send the impeachment articles to the Senate. She knows that it doesn’t have a snowballs chance in Hades of succeeding. She knows it is a bunch of hogwash and nothing else. The Democrats are what is ailing with this country. They don’t care about the people just getting President Trump impeached.
In all the Republican speeches in the impeachment debate, not one Republican defended Trump’s character or integrity nor defended his actions. They just attacked the Democrats’ process. That should tell you something.