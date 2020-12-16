squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Citizens and states need urgent COVID relief, but McConnel hates funding cities and states. Perdue, Loeffler and McConnel are refusing to support the second COVID relief because they want to block people from suing their employer for exposure to COVID in the workplace. They are looking out for corporations and not the working people.
What an election cycle this has been ... and it is not over. The candidates for the two Georgia Senate seats are just bad choices. The TV ads are disgraceful. The voters deserve better. Sometimes in the past I would just vote for the best available. But these two races make me wish the Georgia ballot had “None of the Above” boxes to check. I truly believe “None of the Above” would be the best choice.
So far Biden has picked the politically correct and not the best qualified for his support staff and cabinet.
How can we ever trust our news media who failed to report the seriousness of Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior before election day and that operation “Warp Speed” that has gotten COVID-19 vaccinations out years faster was created and pushed through by Trump?
The first COVID vaccine was administered Monday morning to a nurse in New York. This is a great day for mankind in the fight against the virus that left Wuhan, China, and quickly spread worldwide. Thanks to scientists and President Trump, everyone who wants will get the vaccine within a few months.
I know our local media cannot get out and cover events the way they could before COVID, but I appreciate the stories they do bring us. I just can’t wait until they’re able to get back out there. With our local officials, I’m afraid they’re keeping things from us.
All the hosts of MSNBC and CNN said Trump was crazy in saying we would have a vaccine by the end of the year. It is December and the vaccines are here. MSNBC and CNN got it wrong again.
Der Spiegel, Europe’s largest magazine, bestowed upon Trump the title Loser of the Year. On the same day, Time magazine honored Biden and Harris as its Person(s) of the Year. The magazine noted Trump’s incompetence, concern for himself only, refusal to admit defeat, and unproven claims of voter fraud were also contributing factors.
Has Warnock ever had a real job? Or has he always lived a tax-free life fleecing money out of his church members like a fat tick on a hounddog’s backside? Now he wants to fleece the American taxpayers.
Check the facts before making a TV ad; Nancy Pelosi blocked the last COVID stimulus bill, not Perdue. She hates Donald Trump so much, she’d rather innocent people endure her wrath than give Trump another positive result for the people he serves. She even admitted it. The woman has no shame.
Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger: You both are part of the problem. Auditing absentee ballot signatures is a waste of our tax dollars. The problem exists with the mail-in ballots. As a life-long Republican, I am very disappointed in the way my state of Georgia conducts elections and no longer believe my vote counts. You both need to be replaced.
