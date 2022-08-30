squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Oh my, Sims’ column in a nut shell: Georgia needs abortion rights for birthing black women who are willing to have sex but not use birth control. Yes, birth control is still available, and a much better option in preventing an abortion or the cost of raising an unwanted child. Get that message out there.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.