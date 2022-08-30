Oh my, Sims’ column in a nut shell: Georgia needs abortion rights for birthing black women who are willing to have sex but not use birth control. Yes, birth control is still available, and a much better option in preventing an abortion or the cost of raising an unwanted child. Get that message out there.
Quotes that describe Cult 45: From John Cleese: “If you’re very very stupid, how could you possibly realize that you’re very very stupid? You’d have to be relatively intelligent to know how stupid you are. That explains almost the entirety of Fox News.” (and its viewers) Last sentence courtesy of The Equality Man
Thank you for the article and pictures from Rev. Warnock’s stop in Albany Monday. I left exhilarated, ready to work to make sure that he is re-elected. You people who would vote for Herschel Walker are fooling yourselves — or allowing your prejudices to show — if you say Walker is a better choice than Warnock.
Good luck with the Honey Jam. Let’s support it so we’ll get more musical events.
The Democrats say it is racist to require voter ID. That is pure BS. If you don’t have voter ID, then it is easy to cheat and rig the election.
As long as there are areas in Albany where seniors are afraid to sit on their porches, open their screened windows, and have a fan or a window AC for fear of getting it stolen or used as a way to enter the house, the city police, the district attorney, and the judges aren’t doing the job they have been paid to do.
The high inflation, high crime rate and high food and gas prices are brought to you by Joe Biden and the Democrats.
So 45 is demanding a new election. What a crock. I was trying to determine the difference between Hitler and 45. There are far too many similarities and only a few differences. At least the Germans jailed Hitler and put him in prison. But unless you totally eliminate dictators, they will come back and destroy what’s left of a democratic society.
It was said Russian President Putin is in failing health. Awww, my heart bleeds for him, considering the innocent blood he’s still shedding over in Ukraine.
Wonder how many sappy movies men have had to watch because their wives and/or girlfriends wanted to watch it. And, before you squawk. I don’t care whether mine watches football or not, she’s always got the small TV in the kitchen.
Relentless customer service surveys, on which many burdened employees’ jobs depend, requires millions of unproductive hours in response and creates false and irrelevant conclusions are now determined to be necessary and important. There is a survey on surveys to prove it.
To: “If I had highly classified government documents at my house, I would be thrown under the jail” ... You aren’t a past president with special privileges either.
Webb telescope detects carbon dioxide in exoplanet’s atmosphere.” ... OMG! Our pollution is spreading to other planets. Quick, ban all use of fossil fuel immediately, quadruple all taxes now. It’s our only hope, see? We told you Trump supporters but you wouldn’t listen. Look what you’ve done.
