squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Are Faberge eggs tasty? I hear they are cheaper than grocery store eggs.
Although I am unsure, I suspect that after the end of the terms of several presidents, classified documents were turned over to the National Archives as overlooked. Not a good thing, but not unusual. The unusual thing was a president who fought to keep the classified documents after being asked politely to return them. What was his motive?
Whatever your detractors might say, Carlton, you nailed it with your column on Jeff Beck. He was amazing, but he was not an egomaniac who tried to draw attention to himself. He let his guitar do his talking. He’ll live on in his music.
Growing up in the ’60s was a lot more fun than being in my 60s.
For those people who don’t want to work and expect everything to be free: In this world, the last time that happened was during the Stone Age when everybody had to hunt for their own food and make their own clothing.
All the new industry and business in Georgia is located outside of and purposely away from the Albany area. One quick visit to one of our commission meetings, and they run for the door. Who can blame them?
In a society that has you counting your money, pounds, calories and steps, be a rebel and count your blessings.
If getting rid of liars in congress is your top priority, I don’t think Omar, Schiff, and Swalwell are at the top of the 435-person list in the House of Prefabricators. Your aim is very low. Try McCarthy, Geatz, Greene and Jordan. Oh, and the newest and vying for the GOAT title, George Santos. At least that’s the name he is currently using.
Instead of using our tax money for something so meaningless, I got three words for the people who want to restore Dr. Anderson’s old house: Go Fund Me.
So Trump calls the Jan. 6 insurrectionists “great patriots” and calls their prison sentences “a disgrace.” This proves that Trump and his dwindling number of followers are hate-filled and don’t love this country. We already knew Trump was a liar and anyone who still supports him is one as well. The Equality Man
Complaining about those drivers in Albany again? Good luck with that, squawker. It took a local ordinance just to get the pants up over kids’ rear ends. No way you’re getting lights on at dusk and raining. No way.
To the Trumpster who said Biden got rich by selling secrets to China: Please show us proof of that, or are you lying? I could accuse you of being a crack dealer, no proof, just making it up. The difference is you slandered a person by name while hiding behind your keyboard. Coward.
To lump all preachers in Southwest Georgia with one very flawed one is ridiculous. Some are true pastors. They preach/teach the Word and are not out to enrich themselves. Neither do they fleece their flocks. And even if you went to seminary, you can’t possibly know what is taught in most or even some divinity schools.
You call us a “cult,” Squawker, but the members of Mount Olive are God-fearing people. We support our preacher, but we do not follow him blindly. And we’ve forgiven him his past sins.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.