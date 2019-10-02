Besides the five Facebook accounts that have some form of Will Geer's name associated with them, everyone should understand that he also has at least 20 fake Facebook administrators that he posts under. So when you read comments from The Albany Chronicle Staff, John Brinkley, Cornholio, Brittany James, Cracker Jack, etc., realize that they are an administrator and a fake profile of one of his site.
Why is it certain mail-carriers deliver my mail after 5 p.m., but the other guy delivers before noon? You don't have to be a rocket scientist to deliver the mail.
Trying to impeach Trump is a huge and misguided waste of time. Monica Lewinsky was the ultimate whistleblower, and even that didn't get Clinton impeached.
County Commissioners can’t come to terms with a $400 or $600 fee for renting a facility at Robert Cross Park. They are even bringing racism in the talks. And these are the folks managing tens of millions of our tax dollars. What an inept group of commissioners. As if corporate America needed another reason to shun Albany and Dougherty County.
Coming soon to Krystal: Trump-endorsed "Nothing Burgers." Contain pretty much the same substance as his policies. Will be gobbled up by his worshipers.
How does one go about posting in the Squawkbox ?
If it is true that the guilty dog barks, Republicans in Washington sound like a pack of baying hounds.
Albany police spokewoman tries to assure the public that recent murders are not a threat to the public. With the downtown murder at the Candy Room, Albany police said it just a disagreement between individuals. With the murder Friday night after the ball game, they made a point to say the victim was not a student. Still, two shootings and two dead people. Who puts together these press releases?
I guess we need to re-elect David Perdue so he can keep his corporation funding growing while lying and ignoring us in south Georgia.
I agree with the squawker in the Sunday Squawkbox about printing the television listing of sport events on TV. I always looked forward to that as well and miss it very much.
Trump colluded with a foreign government again to get dirt on his political opponent. His fake Christians like that. Traitors.
President Trump reminds me of the Roadrunner from the cartoon. The Coyote (Democrats) keeps trying to get him, but they always fail. They continue to try to manufacture a reason for impeachment, but the Roadrunner always wins in the end.
How is it that Aaron Blair, Christopher Pike, Latoya Cutts, and others move on and have great success at their new stop(s) when they weren’t supported or convinced to stay in Albany?
Why does Mediacom have so many problems with WSWG? I've missed "Jeopardy" and today almost "NCIS." I am tired of dealing with this company and will seek alternative solutions.
The violent crime rate in our community is nearly three times that of the national average. How many times in the last few years have we heard our commissioners say it’s time to take our community back? How many times are we going to hear enough is enough before we start getting results?