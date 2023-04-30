squawkbox@albanyherald.com
B.J. is right, one does not understand the difficult role of a caregiver until becoming one. Help in many forms is needed.
Some people like to build monuments to themselves. That appears to be the case with our coroner. He has talked gullible commissioners into building him a shrine where he can go to work in luxury while waiting to pronounce cause if death in the latest gang shooting. What a waste.
The Democrats want to sacrifice home buyers that have worked hard to have good credit and a down payment to subsidize buyers with poor credit. This is very socialistic and was tried in 2008 with disastrous results.
Anyone else miss the competent leadership we got under men like Jeff Sinyard and Willie Adams? These self-serving individuals with the city and county now are looking out for themselves and their friends, never mind the good of the community.
Many of today’s TV commercials feature mixed-race or homosexual couples. Most of their customers are straight and partner with someone of their own race. Do they think this is going to encourage average people to buy their product? They risk getting the opposite results.
Democrats are always talking about gun control, but never talk about criminal control. With so much crime and people getting attacked, everybody should be carrying a gun to protect themselves.
I question the wisdom of spending all that money at the airport. Do we have enough fliers to warrant the cost?
Again, I find myself agreeing with a Republican squawker. No reparations here until Hades freezes over. Like any other loser, the “South” (CSA) is not deserving of any. No need for me to get tickets to San Francisco, I’ll instead charter a bus so you can take a load of hate-filled racists with you when you go. The Equality Man
So now those so called “good” guys with guns are killing people on their own property. Maybe they aren’t quite as good as Pat Riot thinks they are.
Obama spent millions on the wind project, which was a total waste of money and a complete failure. Showed where his head was. Now comes Biden and its electric autos. It is another waste of taxpayer money and will be a total failure.
May 11 our border will be overrun with illegal migrants. Title 42 will be lifted, and 30,000 or so immigrants are waiting to cross. How many more people do you think this country can afford at this time?
The Patriot asked Carlton how tall he was. When Carlton answered and asked why, he was told, “Because I wanted to see how high one could stack stupid.”
SMRs, if the Republican debt-ceiling bill becomes law, all of the solar and EV jobs in Republican districts in north Georgia will disappear and Gov. Kemp can’t claim Georgia as the best state for business.
Pat Riot, I normally just snicker at your ludicrous squawks, but the one where you said you attended McIntosh and AJHS made me stop and think. I wonder if you were one of my classmates. Hopefully you were there either before or after I was and I didn’t have to encounter you. But looking back, I remember a lot of unstable students back in those days.
