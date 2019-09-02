The "Straight Pride" parade in Boston was almost all guys. Tells you something.
My favorite childhood memory is my back not hurting.
I thought city code said no banners or signs on electrical poles. Check out ASU banners on Westgate near Woodall's, Dawson Road by Lake Loretta and by Crown Hill, and on Gillionville Road.
"Eat a Peach for peace." -- Duane Allman
FYI: Most women hate bullies. The jails are full of women who had to take matters into their own hands to get some relief. Think about it. Dump Trump!
My question is this: Why can all of the other universities in the USG system can pick their presidents but the HBCUs? That's what should be asked the next time you complain at the town hall meeting. You may have a voice if you merge together. Deja vu, Darton and ASU merger.
Yes, there is young male violence. But horrific mass shootings aren't connected to "welfare-spawning fatherless households." Dayton, El Paso, Las Vegas, Lakeland, Sandy Hook -- none of these men was from poor minority families. The only common thing in all of these shootings is easy access to guns.
Joe Walsh has about as much a chance of beating Trump as a dog has of learning to talk.
It’s amazing the amount of drivers in Albany that have the “Educator” tag and are awful behind the wheel. They also seem to be ASU graduates judging by their front license plate.
You whiners need to remember: Darton was not a "white school" when it was merged with ASU. The student population at Darton was more than half nonwhite. The move was made to cut costs, and it has worked.
One has to wonder just how many scams, drug deals, gang orders and murders would be prevented by using cellphone blocker technology in prisons. Time the honest citizens' rights trumped those of criminals.
Americans need to have a serious discussion concerning Trump's deteriorating mental health. Recently he asked advisors to consider setting off a nuclear bomb to influence the paths of hurricanes. Imagine -- a nuclear bomb similar to the ones that killed thousands in Japan in World War II being used for weather. Trump is clearly unstable, unfit for office, and needs to be removed.
In Sunday’s paper: Former gang member tells Albany, 'You have no idea about gangs here" and the need for people to go to schools and ask how kids are doing and show someone cares.
Thanks for the article on Shirley Sherrod. I've heard rumors about that settlement but never the real story. Pretty fascinating.
Hunters do not especially need semi-auto so called "weapons of war," but America's founding fathers did not give citizens the 2nd Amendment because the deer were coming. The 2nd allows armed American citizens to prevent genocide by their own government and to prevent foreign invasion.
Albany needs more law enforcement on the job moving around the city. We have someone that pulls out in front of us just about every day. They are not looking and possibly on the phone. Folks are speeding, running red lights, not using turn signals and stopping in the lane of traffic letting someone out of their vehicle. It's crazy.