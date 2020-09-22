Money and a new building are not going to raise the passing rate for nurses at ASU. Better teachers and students who truly want a nursing degree who are willing to work to obtain that degree will turn the program around. Better yet, go see why Georgia Southwestern has one of the highest pass rates in Georgia.
Yes, squawker, my mask(s) are clean, but you can't make me take a bath. Can you smell a systematic body next to you?
Mitch McConnell's attempt to explain his hypocrisy is so typical of him and most current Republicans. He lies with a straight face, even though it is (a) apparent he is lying and (b) he sounds like the anti-American, self-serving fool he really is. He is politics at its worst; he and Trump are a match made in hell.
Request a mail-in ballot now. Fill it out when you get it and put it in your county's drop box. Stay safe.
I am told Oxford Construction Co. is responsible for the orange and white barrels at Partridge and Westgate. How long must they stay there? Until they are battered and beaten by traffic? The concrete has long since dried.
Well, we know Trump won’t stop lying. Forget the Nobel Peace Prize. With 20,000-plus lies told since taking office, Trump should easily win Most Lies Told by anyone not named Satan.
Mitch McConnel doesn't have time to help the American citizens with pandemic relief for states and hospitals. Mitch only has time to nominate judges for courts while people suffer. Days before Justice Ginsburg died, Trump and McConnel talked like ghouls about nominating a new justice. They are deplorable humans for their actions.
Show me a person in politics that says they don't line their pockets while in office and I will show you a liar.
Loeffler supports Trump's actions. B.J. Fletcher supports Loeffler's actions. Those actions are not good for Georgia citizens.
Nobody, anywhere, running for any office is worth the time to vote for or against them. How did we end up with the politicians we have today? From city government to the White House, all idiots to the highest degree.
If you want to check to see if your ballot has been received, you can go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Thanks to Dr. Tripp Morgan of Pretoria Fields for his willingness to produce hand sanitizers when our country needed it.
If Dr. Ruis wants us to answer calls from unknown numbers, he needs to make them known to us somehow. Inform the local media of the numbers we will be getting calls from, or at least allow Caller ID to show the government office that is calling. No wonder the government has a hard time accomplishing anything; they have no common sense.
So, the Cancel Culture Movement is over. Kimmel and DeGeneres are back and earning their millions. Well, it's over until Jimmy and Ellen and their friends hear a liberal say something they don't like.
To the squawker complaining about enrollment at ASU. Carlton stated that enrollment at ASU is up 6 %. Perhaps you didn’t understand how percentages work. That means that whatever the number of students last year, this year there are 6% MORE. Do you understand now? Signed, Yours Truly
