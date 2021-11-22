squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Congratulations, again, Dougherty High football team. One game at a time. You are representing yourselves, your families, your school, and your community very well. We’re proud of you, but you’re not done yet. Stay focused and keep it up.
Herschel Walker will be a great Senator. It doesn’t matter if he’s been living in Texas, President Trump has told him what he needs to do, so he’ll be fine in Georgia. The football career was great, but Herschel has the good sense to get on the right side of national politics. We need to keep electing people who know to align themselves with our true president.
SMR’s, hope y’all realize that Thanksgiving was started by unwanted illegal immigrants who killed and took food from the people who already lived here.
It’s nice of these businesses and groups to offer free meals and food to the “needy,” but it’s pretty much a guarantee that a large percentage of the people who will take advantage of these offers are people who are no more needy than you or I but have no sense of self-pride. They’ll take anything with the word “free” attached to it. No pride, no shame.
Since I complained before, I’d now like to congratulate Fox 31 as they slowly recover from their incident. Nice to see some of the old shows back in their usual spots.
SMR, there wasn’t just “rioting” on Jan. 6. There was an insurrection where Trump directed his supporters to the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow an election that he is not man enough to admit that he lost. Bringing up the summer riots doesn’t excuse sore losers trying to overthrow the government. Your side lost this time, deal with it. Signed, Yours Truly
I really hate the way the season ended for the ASU Rams, but I’m proud of Albany’s college football team. You guys made us proud with your excellent season.
It’s interesting how the clowns who do the gossip blogs, in an attempt to discredit Dip Gaines, are putting out rumors that he’s in a gang. Sounds like someone’s getting desperate. But I never imagined you people would sink so low to try and win a campaign.
I don’t know about other Braves fans, but there’s no way in this world that I can imagine Freddie Freeman playing with any other team. The Braves had an amazing season; please don’t ruin it by allowing the face of the franchise to play for another team. Get off your pocketbook and resign this amazing athlete/teammate.
Those of you who are supporting Demetrius Young obviously voted for him only because of the color of his skin. Ask people who know him about his past. He’s a real piece of work who’s done nothing worthwhile in his life. If you live in Ward VI and say this person represents your interests, you’re either a low-life as well or you care only about race.
President Biden used the virus as his excuse for failure. Whatever he wants to do is based on the virus interfering with his ideas. He is a poor president, elected only because of his ability to be led. Twelve more months to put up with his failures before he becomes unable to make any more bad decisions.
