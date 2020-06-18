squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Trump says the virus is going away and not to worry. Then why is he having his fake Christians sign waivers of liability for his cult get-togethers?
Squawker, I’ve read all the papers and seen the news on all the networks. What I see are white, black and brown militant protesters destroying businesses and people’s lives work to honor a domestic abuser and drug addict. I do not see the Nazis you claim are here. Please point those out for everyone.
Great article in Wednesday’s paper, Carlton. Cigarettes should be taxed at least $5 more per pack. I smoked for many decades before I finally quit cold turkey 11 years ago. And now I have COPD and can’t stand to be within a mile of the smell of cigarette smoke.
If I had a brother in Albany and another brother in prison, I’d get the brother in Albany out first.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is being investigated for fraud and bribery. He is accused of taking money that was intended to be used to fight gangs in the county. Don’t live in a glass house and cast stones.
Nancy Pelosi presented an American Flag, intended for military personal who have given their life for this country, to George Floyd’s family. A total disgrace to every American who has fought and died for America! What in hell is this country coming to? The Democrats are going to destroy this country.
Anybody can see the Atlanta cop shot in self-defense, but the DA caved to the mob and decided to charge him. I have no doubt he will be acquitted if he can get a fair trial.
I didn’t support Mr. Obama as president, but I prayed for him because he was the president. I wonder if this would be something Yours Truly would consider for Mr. Trump?
It’s not necessarily true that the police will leave you alone if you’re not breaking the law. More times than not, if you’re out after midnight you will likely get pulled over for “crossing the center line.” I work 24-hour service and get called all hours of the night. Last time a laughed and told him, “If you want to pull me over and check me for DUI, just do it and don’t lie.”
If a thousands of seniors and people with health problems can be eliminated through the virus, the government gets to shrink its Medicare/Medicaid rolls. Believe me, that’s part of Trump’s plan to let the virus spread. He cares only if you’re still part of the labor pool and young enough to probably survive it. Essentially, he’s said “Shove it” to seniors.
Years ago, Walter Cronkite would report the news objectively, and you could form your own opinion. Now news channels like Fox report news that the Nazis would be proud of.
There are several differences between the protests and Trump rallies. First, the protesters are against police killing unarmed blacks. Trump rallies are so that he can hear his followers praise him. The protests are outdoors. Trump wants to pack them into an indoor venue. We know Trump won’t wear a mask. Who knows if his hoards will, even if offered. Rally attendees are asked to sign waivers not to sue the Trump campaign if they contract the coronavirus.
