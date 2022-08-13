Democrats passed a bill allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with Pharma. They also capped the cost of insulin for Medicare patients at $35 a month. Republicans voted against this cap applying to private insurance as well. Tell us why, Trumpsters.
People like you, Fletcher, deserve to have their "freedoms" taken away. You refuse to get with the program on gun control, abortion and supporting the rightful leaders who should be making this country great again. People like you are what's wrong with the world.
The White House says "they didn't know anything about the FBI raid on Mar-a Lago." If you believe that, then know that the FBI is withholding information that the Taliban and Al Queda are both secret front groups for the Southern Baptist Convention.
Not even death will separate Trump from those wanting to persecute or prosecute him. No one who served peacefully in any government in any position has received such vile, rabid, despicable treatment. I am ashamed of our country -- we are lost.
Warnock’s TV ad says “Thank you, Warnock” Yes, I agree. Thank you, Warnock, for the high gas prices, the high inflation, helping us get into a recession. Thank you, Warnock, for voting for Biden’s policies and helping us get into the critical shape we are in today.
Thank you, President Biden, and Democrats for taking such an important first step in addressing climate change. Opponents of taking action can put their heads in the sand, but we must act boldly for future generations.
People say Herschel Walker will counter Biden in the Senate. First, they'll have to appoint someone to show him how and when to raise his hands when he votes. I guess he can join Marjory T. Greene among the do-nothings in Congress who are just filling space and getting in the way.
Donald Trump 2016: "You see the mob take the fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the 5th Amendment?" Donald Trump 2022: "I decline to answer questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution." Donald Trump takes the 5th. Donald Trump, guilty. Signed, Yours Truly
It's gotten so bad, the political ads -- with their ridiculous and obvious lies and accusations -- are about the most entertaining things on TV these days. I'm glad I have a stereo and lots of music to listen to.
What's the difference between a jellyfish and a lawyer? One's a spineless, poisonous blob. The other is a form of sea life.
No matter how big a hammer you use, you can't pound common sense into stupid people.
Some are saying Herschel Walker is not too bright. I say he is bright enough to vote against these horrible Biden regime bills that are destroying America.
How can anyone spot a Democrat? Easy. First, you see the old Hillary sticker and new Abrams one on their gas-guzzling, illegally tinted SUV. Then they park in the fire lane and get out with their pants hanging to their knees. Back the blue. Vote Republican. The Patriot
Old roads, old dogs, old folks and old ways still have a place in this sped-up world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.