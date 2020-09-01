squawkbox@albanyherald.com
In this time of many screaming about racist America, Jeff Le’s article in Sunday’s Herald shows what minorities can achieve. Probably with no money, unable to speak English they evidently worked hard to live the American dream. I would guess they came to America in the mid-1970s, when South Vietnam fell, so they achieved much in a short time. Now it seems so many in America want the kind of government his parents fled.
There are plenty of places in Albany where drivers are completely ignoring stop signs. Hilltop at 11th Avenue is one of the worst.
Dear Dems: Just had contact with five or six die-hard Democratic friends this past weekend, former high school and college friends. They all said that they are voting for Trump. The reason is that they disagree with the way the Democratic party is headed towards socialism and anarchy. I see a landslide in November,
I was paying BC/BS OF Georgia $3,000/mo for four dependents. When my 58-year-old wife needed a colonoscopy I had to pay for it out of pocket. Go price one. Complaining to the insurance commissioner was an exercise in futility because he works for the industry, not the premium payer. Think hard before throwing hard earned money at BC/BS .
People should know these rioters in Wisconsin, Portland, DC or wherever are not your average citizens, they are paid anarchists staying in fancy hotels, paid off by left-wingers.
The shooting across the street from Albany State was sad, but a large crowd gathering in the parking lot at almost three in the morning? What do you think good is going to happen at 3 a.m. with a large crowd? Does personal responsibility even enter these people’s thinking?
I’ll take the less-than-stellar reception of a new station playing fresh and a large variety of music over a station with a strong signal that plays the same 15-20 songs over and over and over. Every day of the week.
Don’t blame backlog of murder trials on corona; some were jailed three years. Too many killings, but biggest problem is a DA and judges who just don’t get the work done. Work harder and smarter or find other jobs.
Once again our CBS chanel was on the blink. Hard to watch “Jeopardy!” when the screen has lines across it and volume has static. Please get your act together.
Those who say Obama had a booming economy must be confused. Obama had a very anemic economic growth. The economic boom started in 2018 when Trump made many reforms, and the unemployment rate started hitting bottom. The current problem is due to the Chinese virus that has caused massive loss of lives and economic devastation worldwide.
The front-page story about tagging fawns disturbs me greatly. Haven’t we always heard “Don’t touch a fawn or its mother will abandon it?” These clowns are taking the poor fawns, piercing their ears and putting radio collars on them. The article says research indicates a 20% fawn survival rate. W-e-e-e-ll ... the malnutrition/starvation probably is caused by the mother deer abandoning them due to the human scent. And the article portrays them as doing something “good for the deer!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.