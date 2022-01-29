squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Albany police have no control over panhandling because there is no city ordinance against it. Talk to your commissioners.
Hey, Carlton, when you have no musical abilities, be a drummer.
I sure hope our new commission doesn’t get any wild ideas and try to bring Subadan back; we barely made it through her previous tenure.
Three days in a row without mail. Which means three days without The Albany Herald. Is there such a thing as service getting so bad that someone actually tries to fix the problem?
BLM ran one of the biggest scams in history. It started as a group of black community organizers who raised millions of dollars protesting racism. They never ran any audits, and suddenly their leadership disappeared along with BLM funds. The founders got rich and never spent money on anything except more fundraising.
Lots of nice words at Jason Rivera’s mass. It is time to replace the nice words with action. Let’s put the bad guys back in jail and keep them there.
Squawker, obviously it was a stretch for you to find anything “interesting” since your squawk confirmed that you are most likely a lonely old person who could not achieve anything when young. It is so sad that you couldn’t encourage and applaud this young lady having obtained a 4.0 GPA. Just because you couldn’t do it, please learn to support our children.
I know a few people who would get monthly checks if stupidity was a disability.
Biden needs to say he will choose the best possible qualified candidate for the opening on the Supreme Court. Without regards to political affiliation, sex, ethnicity, or social group standing.
I didn’t vote for President Biden, but I’ll take his actions in office over Donald Trump any day. Trump disgraced the nation’s highest office.
It is very sad when parents and grandparents can’t support their children at sports events. Rules say one or two individuals per player on a team, but other people from the community and their children get in and they don’t have a child that plays. That player would love to see their family in the stands supporting them.
Thanks, squawker, for calling out YT. He’s pathetic. Uuuraa!
Congressman Scott’s article was spot-on. DAD YT will no doubt disagree because none are so blind as those who don’t want to see. YT would rather run people down for their supposed shortcomings instead of working to prevent gang violence, teen pregnancy, or any other worthwhile program to improve race relations or help improve the community.
The U.S. Postal service is a joke. They need to dump that friend of Trump who was given the job as head of the postal service to pay off a debt.
Biden just announced that he will nominate someone who “has extraordinary character, experience, and integrity.” Then announced it will be a black woman. If a school superintendent announced the same qualifications for a vacancy for a principal and said he/she will choose a white male, would that be considered racist?
I’ve eaten at Shuckums ... you described the experience well. Also note that there are some good folks who are regulars there.
