Warnock knocks Kelly Loeffler for being an appointed Senator, but what has Warnock accomplished? How many jobs has Warnock created? Kelly Loeffler has been there to help all Georgians, even using some of her own money to help people.
Squawker, Trump may be giving away his salary to charity, but every time he goes to one of his golf resorts he charges the government a lot of money to house his secret service detail. He is making more money off the taxpayers than he is giving away.
The squawk by That Masked Man shows how much hatred he has in his heart. His only friend must be Yours Truly. Anyone with this much hatred is a danger to himself and the public. I hope he seeks some form of therapy. Hatred destroys the hater.
As long as Doughtery and Lee County officers continue to harass the law-abiding citizens, I don’t think they will get much support.
You can't imagine the utter sheer pleasure it gives me contemplating the discontent being suffered by MM at the thought of the "Bad Orangeman".
You offer discounts for new subscribers, but don’t take care of your old subscribers. These old subscribers have stuck by you while you have gone from seven days a week to six days a week. Also, if we don’t get a paper, you don’t hand-deliver anymore. If we didn’t want a paper everyday, we wouldn’t have subscribed. Take care of your old customers.
Let us see how Biden fares when he faces constant adversity the way Obama did, inheriting an economy in the ditch and a Senate intent on making him a one-term president. Plus a pandemic that has been ignored for nine months by the current occupant.
"There are no words to describe how much I loathe, detest and despise Donald Trump and all his supporters" was the first sentence in a recent squawk. How sad.
How many more rocks will Biden have to look under to fill out his cabinet positions? The only way he can get lower is to start digging holes to look for people. He is on track to outdo Obama. Hard to do, but he will.
At the debate, Raphael Warnock dodged every question where specific answer was needed -- he started talking about his father and Bible. He could not answer a simple question regarding packing of the Supreme Court even though the moderator asked again. Loeffler talked about herself, how she held a job waiting tables as a youth, but Warnock talked about what his father did.
Michael Gerson’s column was a most welcome read. He articulated precisely the three stages of GOP cowardice when it comes to Trump. Their silence in the face of his continued assault on democracy equals complicity.
I have valued friends who are Republicans and have made a carefully considered judgement that Donald Trump is the lesser of two evils. I disagree, but respect them and their decision. I also have acquaintances who believe that Donald Trump is the anointed. They are members of a cult, and their minds are closed. They are not worthy of respect, and I believe they would throw themselves at his feet and worship him.
Why do we need a city manager and a downtown manager? Just more of our tax money being misused.
