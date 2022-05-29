squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yes, the community has a food problem. I see it every grocery shopping trip as I cautiously maneuver aisles between fat carts and stand behind behemoths in the checkout line. Sad.
During the past 30 days, I have been passed three times on the double yellow lines by a reckless speeding driver. This occurred on East Doublegate Drive and on North Doublegate Drive. Law enforcement presence is needed before a tragedy occurs.
Leesburg Postmaster: Thank you for finally getting the Hickory Grove area a good, on-time, friendly postal carrier. You are certainly aware that oftentimes, especially during the height of the pandemic and before getting Ms. Jackie Smiley, the mail was either never delivered or delivered after 7 p.m. We never want to return to such bad service.
Mr. Heard, I wonder if you were of any other race, would there be so many squawks challenging your abilities? In this town when people of color, especially blacks, are elected, they have to be unqualified or criminals. Yet the same detractors support the biggest sleaze, Herschel Walker. We know why. He’s one of the good ones. Right.
Nice story on the Cutliff Grove effort to feed people in the community. Sadly, though, you see a lot of late-model cars in that line waiting to get free stuff.
The city of Albany should have worked on getting every office or seat in the city classified as nonpartisan years ago. The people of Albany feel cheated and disappointed that they had to choose between voting for someone representing the county (Cohilas or Heard) as opposed to someone representing the state. We should never had been put in that spot.
We the parents/citizens would like to welcome a breath of fresh air to the Albany Recreation and Parks Department. Welcome, Mr. Steven Belk. That department really needed a big change.
My heretofore misunderstanding the purpose of municipal government has now been clarified by the new chair’s vision to further transform Dougherty County into another tier level of the existing welfare state for “our children.” Forever just one more program, grant and giveaway from utopia.
The guns haven’t changed, people have changed. Over the years, family values have disappeared, people’s faith in God is disappearing. Positive father figures are disappearing. Positive role models are disappearing. It’s not the guns’ fault; someone has to pull the trigger.
The new Dougherty County chairman seems to have no new ideas. First interview after he was elected he said he wanted to expand the tax base, more affordable housing and recreation for the kids. Same things we have been hearing for 50 years with no results. And Dougherty continues to lose population and will lose more with plans like that.
Seems like the new county chairman didn’t pay attention to your article about jobs, Mr. Fletcher. He spouted the same old trite talking points that all politicians around here have been saying for years. Of course, I found it interesting that he mentioned housing first ... that’s been his bread and butter for years. God help us.
