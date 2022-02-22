squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If it were not for Donald Trump, these bitter, whiney squawkers would have no life at all.
Hope everyone has a happy Twosday on Tuesday, 2/22/22.
I caught the Daytona 500 on TV Sunday ... very exciting, but I’m not sure it compares to the danger and thrills of the Albany Bypass between 5 and 6 p.m. on a Friday afternoon.
Fascinating story about Alexander Kane. (I know him, and I know that’s not the name he had growing up ... not that it matters.) He’s doing for Fitzgerald what that guy said he was going to do for Albany (I don’t want to mention his name). At least somebody in that industry follows through.
You realize anyone who can legally carry under “constitutional carry” can easily get a concealed carry permit, don’t you?
You people who keep moving from handout to handout, never even trying to find work, which is out there, by the way, are what’s dragging this once-great country down. There are all kinds of jobs and educational opportunities (see Sunday’s Herald) out there. Aren’t you tired and ashamed of living off others? Get a job!
Polls indicate that people are tired of wearing masks. The virus is not tried of spreading and killing people.
The newspaper industry is fooling itself if it thinks it will get any concession from Facebook and Google. I agree, we should support our local papers, but try telling that to anyone under the age of 40.
I wish Ms. Coston success in her quest at Albany Tech. You have your work cut out for you, ma’am. Most of those folks who dropped out of high school don’t want to work for a living. If you can get some of them off their a--es, you will be a miracle worker. But I wish you the best of luck.
Records indicate Muscogee Clerk’s Office took in $5.5 million in cash during a 10-year period. Yet, only one cash bank deposit of $210 was made. Massive failure by many, including auditors. So, again, what’s the answer on our Municipal Court?
Wacktionary definition: Ridiculous — Contrary to thinking that is defined as Kamala Harris, the second-most incompetent political leader in history, threatening a seasoned villain, Russia’s Putin, in the crisis that could lead to World War III and global economic catastrophe, ridiculous is that we Americans allow her to do so.
Some Squawkers need to heed Will Rogers: “Never miss a good chance to shut up.”
With a program like Albany Tech’s available for free, the government should require every able-bodied person to register and take classes before giving them a penny of welfare. All it takes is an ounce of pride, and you can make it through this program. They’re there to help you, but you have to help yourself.
I saw where the 23-year-old winner of a car race and the 23-year-old winner of a golf tournament will each collect around $2 million for their effort. Ahhh, it’s a good time to be young and talented.
I hate to sound like a broken record, but we keep getting told variations of the same old lie: Is the Lee County hospital finally dead and buried? Please, no more of Billy Mathis’ La La Land stories. Surely this is a dead issue by now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.