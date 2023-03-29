I agree, Mr. Editor. (But) the hypocrisy always goes two ways. I guess it’s watching an entire Democratic Party in these United States put our country second that makes me sick. Apologies are highly overrated and not respected, as Obama discovered during his time. The Patriot
For my funeral, I want “Both Sides Now” played, but only the cover by Paul Young and Clannad.
Why, all of a sudden, in the spinning room and spinning classes at Tony’s Gym are black people not allowed in there? When did the profiling start? How can you do that to the sweetest person/people in the gym? We as members want to know what’s going on.
We can start making positive changes in Albany by re-electing Roger Marietta to serve in the Ward IV commission seat. Warbington needs to go.
SMRs, the liberals’ secret weapon to keep control of the White House is Trump.
President Biden, guns don’t kill people. People kill people. Automobiles don’t kill people; people kill people.
I have asked about 20 people recently the last time they saw someone pulled over for a traffic violation in Albany. Not one person could recall an instance in the past year or two. Persley, you have to do better than just install speed cameras and provide a few comments to the newspaper about a past crime.
I disagree, Fletcher. When Democrats regain control of the state government, I cannot believe they will pass laws that force them to openly proclaim their hypocrisy. I just can’t believe they’ll be that callous.
So the recent school shooter was a transgender. Where are all the protests from the gun control freaks? I guess it is OK since a transgender person shot and killed Christians.
I was thinking about how people seem to read the bible a lot more as they get older, and then it dawned on me—they’re cramming for their final exam
The Democrats and Biden are using the DOJ, IRS and the FBI as their personnel police force to do their biding. Sounds like communist China to me.
My funeral songs: “Ain’t Life Grand” by Widespread Panic and “Honeysuckle Blue” by drivin’ n cryin’.
So sad the tragedy at Covenant School in Nashville. However, the shooter, now deceased, was identified as “transgender,” so, she/he shouldn’t be vilified because she/he was, after all, “transgender” and it’s apparently illegal to criticize or otherwise speak ill of any member of the LGBQTRSMAG community.
Not every person knows how to love a dog, but every dog knows how to love a person.
I don’t care what song they play at my funeral. I will not be among those enjoying it. But I think everyone would be happy with some Beatles music.
The month of March is almost over. That means Women’s History Month is concluding. What neglected diverse group will be celebrated in the month of April?
SMRs: You can’t burst my bubble because you lack the intellectual capacity. You accuse me of racism hoping I will defend myself when we all know racism thrives in SMRs. Name the historical documented history of Democratic discrimination. If you lie, I will smash you like I’m doing now. Signed, Yours Truly
