squawkbox@albanyherald.com
State of the Union? In Biden’s case, it was more of a state of confusion.
Amen, Freddie Powell Sims. It’s amazing that we have a legislature that is solving all these “problems” that don’t exist. Critical Race Theory is a boogie man created by people like Kemp, Miller and the other state Republicans so they can tell their base voters they protected their children. What a farce.
I cried reading the harrowing comments from the young Ukrainian woman in Will Thault’s Sunday column. As they used to say during the Vietnam-era protests: “The whole world is watching.” May this young lady and her family survive this tragedy, and may Putin and his henchmen get what they deserve.
I agree, Fletcher, The Beatles documentary is fascinating — and a little sad — to watch.
Biden said today there is no need for Americans to worry about nuclear war. This makes me worry.
If Winfred Dukes thinks he can get elected to state office, he’s off his rocker. I challenge him to point out three things he’s done to benefit this region in the 26 years he spent in office. The only good thing I can think of that you’ve done is step down from your position as a “seat-filler.”
Remember musical chairs? Here in northwest Albany we play musical mailboxes. We collect the mail in our box, check the addresses and then deliver them to people whose address is on the envelopes. It may be several house numbers over or several street names over. Does our broken mail system give any comprehensive test to new employees?
Is Michael Reagan a complete idiot? If Trump was still president he would not do anything against Putting. In fact, he would be in the small dining room, cheering him on.
I was moved by Tonya’s story in Sunday’s paper. The news footage and the posturing of politicians mean nothing compared to the real-life fears of people just like us. Keep up the good work.
While I agree with Ms. Sims in her observations about the political tenor of the legislation passing through the General Assembly, I think the transgender sports bill is worthwhile. It’s unfair for male athletes to compete with female athletes, no matter what they “identify as.”
Vice President Harris seems to do nothing but embarrass us all.
The Albany City Commission cancels a meeting because there are no items for the agenda? Are you kidding me? I guess that’s what happens when you vote the only business people off the board. You get lazy do-nothings who are only trolling for freebies for themselves and their cronies.
Congratulations, Rep. Winfred Dukes on your decision to run for Ag Commissioner. You have served the people of Albany well for 26 years, and we hope you’ll continue to serve in state office.
I’ll give it to you, Will Thault, you managed to find and share a touching tale about the young woman in Ukraine. The photo of her child was heart-breaking, as you wonder if she and little ones like her are safe today.
I wonder if the U.S.’s lack of the desired help in Ukraine will cause all the evidence of Hunter and Joe’s corruption in Ukraine to surface suddenly?
