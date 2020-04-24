What a ray of sunshine today for the 50-plus homes on our street. The kind heart and generous spirit of one couple that gave each home a huge potted begonia, and they also had flats of plants from which you could choose as well. Thank you.
Way to go, Albany restaurant owners. Standing up for what's best, even if it costs you some money, shows where your true concern is. The story on your meeting was excellent; I will remember this group and support their restaurants when they do open.
In less than two months it will be described as sweltering in place.
Hey squawker. Trump may not have suggested we inject our bodies with disinfectants, but he did advise looking into using them to kill the virus in people. As many idiots as there are out there who still believe anything he says, it wouldn't surprise me if some of them try it and die. As for him speaking to the media, when he does that he's speaking to the American people, so I'm not sure what your point was.
People need to get off of Kelly Loeffler's case. Days before the bottom fell out, a broker called us and said we needed to consider getting rid of discretionary funds. Fund managers from my other account traded several stocks on my behalf. They manage it, and I get an email after the fact that I had transactions.
Fox News is a pox on this country.
The president slams the Postal Service for mismanagement, and if anyone in America knows about mismanagement it's Donald J. Trump; look how he handled the COVID-19 crisis.
Hay there, Yours Truly, to some of those SMRs, the stimulus is nothing more than a tax return. They paid the money in to begin with. There are a whole lot of others that you might consider socialists for taking it, but not the ones supplying the money in the first place.
King Trump is in over his head; now he is encouraging SMRs to consume Lysol to fight the virus. His medical advisors must be so embarrassed.
Sad that people complain about hair salons and gyms opening up but said nothing about these liquor store being opened all this time. I hardly call beer and whiskey necessities.
After reading Kathleen Parker’s articles, I have concluded that masquerading as a journalist, she is actually honorary chairperson of Committee to Elect Joe Biden.
After finally leaving my house to go pick up some meds, I found out why Albany folks are having so much trouble staying 6 feet apart. They can't even do it in their cars. Almost got rear-ended three separate times while doing 35 on Dawson Road in the city limits today. Please get off of your phones and slow down a bit.
Uninformed squawkers: The number of deaths will not change depending on when the economy is opened in Georgia or in any state. It will just spread out the time it takes to reach those numbers. The whole point of distancing/shutdown is to spread out the hospital cases over time to avoid overwhelming them.
Alright ASU, fix your red light on Radium and quit interfering with the traffic for no good reason.
Mayor Bo Dorough did a good job on the "Today" show this morning responding to Gov. Kemp’s reopen orders on Monday.
