OK, politicians, it is time to go around Albany and Dougherty County and get all of your signs picked up. The signs are still everywhere. They are laying flat on the ground, they are at intersections, they are still everywhere. And for now, the elections are over.
The more I think about it, maybe preachers can make good politicians. They both live off of hard-working people’s money. Neither works nor cares to. They have the attitude that people must rely on them to survive. They think they should never be questioned. And they think God put them on earth to lead the “common” and “simple-minded” people.
If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, Steve Roberts wouldn’t have anything to write about. Trump is in this guy’s head. Same old gibberish every week.
When is Fed-X going to hire someone who can read the numbers on mailboxes? This time our package was delivered to an abandoned house.
Anti-depressants are being doled out like candy more than ever, and countless ads on TV are talking about depression. Yet there are more suicides than ever, more mass shootings than ever, and more homeless people who have given up. It is obvious that our health care system doesn’t have a clue how to solve this problem. Your drugs aren’t helping.
Have you ever wondered where those probationers get the money to make their payments to their probation officers? I wonder if the state ever checks the source of that money?
The Dougherty County Police need to keep a good lookout for people running the stop signs at the intersection of Old Pretoria Road, Oakhaven and Westover. This morning as I was approaching, a DCP car pulled out of where he was parked, got to the intersection and rolled through it. He needs to practice what he preaches when he writes tickets.
Now, with two people who make their living off the backs of people of Mount Olive Church on the county commission, it will be interesting to see where all the welfare money in the county goes.
Georgia is ranked last nationally in maternal mortality, wages, levels of mental health access. We have the highest incarceration rate. Because of this, Stacey Abrams called it the worst state in which to live. Instead of focusing on the problems, SMRs want to focus on the statement. That attitude is why SMRs are a relic of the past. Signed, Yours Truly
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the pictures from all the local graduations.
Invading, murdering, raping, plundering, destroying, displacing 10 million hungering in the world, Russia dictates the rules of war, red-lining threats to themselves. If wickedness so prevails where the righteous is broke, powerless and will-less, then damn be us already. Let Kremlin’s red walls with Moscow’s 11 million be first to feel the sting.
You go, Jimmy Hayes. Give Nashville some real country music, not this bro’ country crap.
Cohilas’ moment is going to hurt Dougherty County for the long haul. While Gloria Gaines and Lorenzo Heard are plotting to pillage the Dougherty County budget, more of the few people who actually pay taxes are planning an exit strategy.
