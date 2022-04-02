squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Gary at the Meredyth Drive recycle location has a wonderful attitude, very helpful, with a smile as he assists you in disposing of your recyclables. Thanks.
All them people in D.C. are all living in a bubble; none of them care about you and me.
For the record, Herschel Walker did not earn a degree from the University of Georgia.
How can our government be so stupid and careless to let billions of taxpayer dollars be stolen by fraud for COVID relief money? A company called Blueline was online helping these people steal your money, advertising there was no checking the claims, approved within five minutes. How can our government get this stupid?
The reason there was a 400,000-plus job growth in March was everybody had to go get a second job to pay for the high inflation, food prices and high gas prices that Biden caused.
Trump’s pick for Postmaster was for the purpose of delaying delivery and returns of mail-in ballots. As with most of his appointees, competence was not a requisite, only allegiance to the Grifter in Chief. The reaping of the crop from foul seed continues.
Walt Disney was a great man and built a great company and would turn over in his grave if the current woke agenda of his company was revealed to him.
America must build and sustain each year a new city the size of metro Atlanta to accommodate the current rate of southern border illegals. April’s 1 million will reproduce to a staggering population over one generation. In the 1800s, Europeans incurred into North America ... no one speaks Navajo anymore.
The city has dropped the ball with this Rails to Trails issue.
As recession, oil production and threat of war is in epic disarray, Biden taps America’s national defense oil reserves so that Americans can live with no lack of comfort: nightly screaming 392 Hemis, idle 30-minutes for lunch nuggets, make the fourth trip to Wal-Mart, sit three in 40-seat bus and weekly pull the 300 hp-er to Mexico Beach.
Releasing oil from the Strategic Reserve is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Herald report: Congress spent $43 billion to save 1 million evictions. At $43,000 per renter, that’s not rent assistance, that’s a new home at the beach. Who got the money? There is a rabid carcass in the spring, and the nation is dying because of it.
I can think of no good reason little children should be sexualized.
When buying a new truck recently, I noticed the bill of sale had “doc fees,” “taxable fees,” and “non-taxable fees” which came to about $600. I questioned the dealer about the add-ons, and they were not clear on what it was for. I googled Georgia doc fees and see it is an extra charge for the dealers for doing paperwork on your vehicle. Outrageous.
Why was Will Smith not arrested immediately for assault, as any ordinary citizen would have been?
You all know who to vote for in Georgia: Our leader has identified seven worthy candidates, and that’s who we should be working to elect to start turning this country back around.
The Republicans’ flat tax plan helps the rich and hurts the middle-class and the poor. The numbers don’t lie.
