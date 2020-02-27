It'll do no good to improve the blighted areas in Albany if the people living in those areas are too sorry to have pride and keep them up.
How much are we paying Mosaic Community Planning for work with revitalization efforts? DCED has used them on several previous projects but at what cost and what success?
Now that the chamber has rediscovered Albany’s Main Street, which is a very good thing, what is the plan?
Carlton Fletcher’s article Wednesday entitled "Random Act of Kindness" was very inspiring and refreshing. I really enjoy his heart-warming human interest stories. He writes about the facts, and the reader interprets the emotion; this is the sign of an excellent writer. In addition to interesting subject matter, he has great grammar. Wow! Thank you, Carlton, for sharing your positive journalism skills.
I see where ASU came in 15th out of 16 teams at a match at the Doublegate Country Club golf course. Darton always had a top-notch golf team that always ranked high on a national level. So much for the benefits of a merger.
Unlike you, "Yours Truly," my family has been in Albany and SOWEGA for over a hundred years and counting. Your delusions and hypocritical statements here in the Squawkbox show very clearly your bias and distaste for our area and way of life. I truly believe you have everyone beat in the small-minded department.
Any hope of returning our once-proud city to at least a mere semblance of its former glory is daily fading. Crime, litter, etc. will not go away per wishful thinking. We must come up with better and more long-lasting solutions to remedy these ills.
As usual, Carlton can’t compose an article without his chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome kicking in. With all the childlike, dysfunctional Democratic “debates,” one would think that he would at least mention the panic facing them over the prospect of a self-proclaimed, Castro-loving Socialist leading the pack. Carlton’s silence is indeed deafening ... but, hey, he’s never claimed to be fair and impartial.
A Mike's Store would be great in Edison. We have a great police chief and police department.
Squawker, I believe your math is flawed. You will have a hard time getting 50% honest people from a pool that is not at least 50% honest.
People, lets get it right. Bernie is not a Democrat; he is a communist. All of the Democratic candidates lean so far left it is a wonder that they can stand upright. If you want higher taxes and no jobs, vote Democrat.
My daughter lives in Georgia and teaches English via the internet to Chinese students. Is she at risk from coronavirus?
Making marijuana illegal has been on the UN agenda for many years, and our Federal Government and local cops are their pimps.
Is DOCO dropping so far behind because it's so blue on the election map?
Just how many of those that had their tickets fixed will be charged with bribing a public official and have the original charges reinstated?
Bernie Sanders is a joke that Vermont has been playing on the Unites States for the last 40 years. It's that plain and simple.
