squawkbox
@albanyherald.com
Whatever happened to the proposed underpass under the Liberty Expressway connecting Ledo Road near Walmart and Westover? Is it still going to happen?
Just watch: Some squawker will take up for Channel 10’s “cry wolf” weather strategy and talk about how much we need them in an emergency. I agree. But we don’t need a “weather alert day” every time rain is predicted. This last time, I was expecting another hurricane-like event. It’s ridiculous, no matter how nice the people are.
To the people complaining about too much weather reports you would be the first to complain if they didn’t report and serious damage happened and people got seriously hurt. Yolanda is just doing her job. Keep up the good work. I would rather be safe than sorry.
I bet Barry Levine is looking down from Heaven, celebrating the fact that spring training is right around the corner. Rest in Peace, Old Rocker.
Squawker, if you had paid attention to the State of the Union speech and, particularly, the introduction by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you would have realized that she broke protocol of many years agreed to by both parties. The rest of your squawk has been going on for years from Pelosi’s side of the fence.
To say “we don’t have the personnel” to do the job that the county collected taxes to do is another cop-out. There is more than adequate personnel to enforce our city and county code if people left their comfy offices once in a while.
One thing SMRs are actually good at is regurgitating the same lie, over and over again. It’s why Trump can lie to them thousands of times and they still support him. The latest lie claims that Hitler and the governor of Virginia had similar policies. Please, provide me with the information where Governor Northam wants to eradicate an entire race of people. You came at me, you failed. Your statement was very small-minded, even for an SMR. Signed, Yours Truly
Good luck, Anthony Jones, in getting these contentious groups together to talk about anything that would benefit the citizens of Albany/Dougherty County. (Like maybe a school tax break or any tax break for us seniors?) One of them, though, will probably jump at the opportunity to get “grits, eggs and bacon,” as The Herald story said, at someone else’s expense.
They buy their way into the biggest lottery there is in the USA, and when they win they walk away with fortunes. Alas, we call them politicians.
Alan Lowe did a remarkable job as Deerfield’s head football coach and AD. I just hate that he won’t be there to lead the team when they leave the private school league.
The scout team squawker who thinks he’s A-Team is way off in his “facts” about Obama. Trump got the economy going by rolling back taxes and regulations and putting people back to work. Obama had the lowest labor participation rate because so many were on welfare instead of working.
What is it about the city and county and firetrucks? Do we really need four and five million dollars worth of new trucks at the same time? They seem to do OK with the same trucks on “Chicago Fire.”
