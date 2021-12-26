squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Albany City Commission is about to lose two very good business people. Matt Fuller and B.J. Fletcher knew how to meet a payroll, how to spend money and it showed in the way they spent tax dollars. The mayor runs his own business, so does Langstaff and Warbington. Young, Gaines and Howard have never had such experience, and it shows the way they vote to spend your tax money.
My monitor went out so I couldn’t post this sooner. Merry Christmas to Carlton and the Albany Herald staff.
Hey, Pat Riot (you certainly aren’t a patriot), Joe may be slow, but he’s ahead of you.
A massive exodus to Lee County? What a thought. Go right ahead, and take B.J. and Matt with you. Perhaps then an end to “We want to secede from county squawks will happen.” Not so, the new squawks will focus on seceding from the Union. Tried that twice now. Why not just pack up and return to the real ancestral home. Then you have it your way without a care in the world.
Biden accomplishments: Soldiers home from Afghanistan; American Rescue Plan; expeditious COVID free vaccination distribution; unemployment from 6.3 to 4.2; infrastructure bill passed; 6 million jobs added; improved benefits for Obamacare; GDP above 6%. You’re welcome.
I see a lot of complaints about the Postal System. It’s a tough job. I wonder how many people place a little gift in the mailbox during the Christmas holidays for the mail carrier?
Why is Narcan free, but Epipens are not?
Thanks, Mr. Porter, that was a great, very poignant article about you leaving. You will be missed. However, glad it’s you going to Atlanta as I would rather have an enema concocted from a slurry of battery acid and habanero peppers than spend 30 minutes in that place. I think you might have enough memories to still submit an occasional article to the Herald. I know I wouldn’t mind.
Yours Truly, you just don’t get it. Nobody wants to hear your dribble anymore. Go find another hobby that would help you get over whatever happened to you as a child. The Republican. Merry Christmas everyone else.
The “squad” is pressuring Biden to forgive all student loans. I guess they think it’s OK for the government to go broke so they can get a college degree with no practical expectation of qualifying for a real occupation.
Once upon a time, in the 1950s, a family could own a house, a car and send kids to college all on one income. What the heck went wrong?
Folks, this town is a cross between The Twilight Zone and Mayberry. COVID, crime and con artists are on the rise.
I’m at the age when I think I’m 29, my humor suggests I’m 12, and my body keeps asking are you sure you are not dead yet.
I wonder how many Albany City Commissioners and Dougherty School Board members know their multiplication tables.
Hillary in 2024? She’s no better than Biden. Old and senile. Thinks she won the 2016 election, giving out victory speeches for something she never won.
Thank you, B.J. Fletcher, for your “final” act as a commissioner with city officials. You proved again that you are a class act, unlike many of your contemporaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.