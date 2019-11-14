squawkbox @albanyherald.com
What happened to maintenance of the ponds and ditches around here? Used to be some prime bird watching, but nowadays all you can see is trees and underbrush.
“Shout out” to MSA Orthopedics for taking patient appreciation to a new level. On Nov. 8, they hosted a celebration luncheon honoring their patients. Good food and great fellowship made the event a huge success. It’s so nice to see a medical group actually value their patients enough to take the time and money to recognize and celebrate them. Let’s hope this starts a trend for other offices to follow.
ASU has NCAA violations in nine different sports. This action would be unbelievable if this many charges were against any university other than ASU. Just nine more reasons added to the multitude of reasons why the Board of Regents wants ASU legally removed from the University System of Georgia.
How can the DCSS superintendent and assistant superintendent ignore and override magnet admission and contract requirements? Shame on you for allowing friends to not adhere to the rules.
The news stated that the former employee that is suing the county was a lady of color. What color is she? Just asking.
The freedom from religion foundation are the ones who are violating the first amendment when they interfere with and prohibit people from practicing their faith.
I wish somebody — Fletcher? — would try to explain in second-grade-level words to these squawkers about the makeup of the U.S. government. Repeat after me: The Senate is controlled by Republicans. The House is controlled by Democrats. Together, the Senate and House make up the U.S. Congress.
It does not matter, squawker, Albany is filled with the welfare and criminal mentality, the minimum-wage job help wanted signs you see may look good, but what Albany needs is a good industrial manufacturing plant to come in. No, Albany is not a prosperous town.
Both Quinn and Yearta are members and serve on the Governor’s Water Council. Yearta has not been to a meeting in years. Jim Quinn is a regular attendee.
ASU enrollment down. The consolidation predictions was that the two campuses would bring over 9,000 students.
What a joke, blaming Obama for the drop in our standing in the eyes of the world as Trump sucks up to Putin and Turkey and turns away from our NATO allies and those we have fought beside.
Sanford Bishop should be impeached, period.
Some years ago, the Albany PD used mounted patrols to control crowds and police downtown. At some point, those horse patrols were discontinued and APD proudly displayed new motorcycles that were now going to patrol downtown. Whatever happened to the motorcycle patrols?
The only bills the do-nothing Congress has submitted are liberal bills that the Senate has done the right thing in not signing. However, the Senate has passed bills that would benefit America, but the do-nothing Congress refuses to pass them so yada yada yourself, delusional squawker.
Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson tide to a loss in the Alabama-LSU game. No one died. No one was left prisoner in that game.