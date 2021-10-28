squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wactionary definition: Staceynomics — The AOC/Sanders/Stacey Abrams economic assertion that “erasing medical debt off the books” and Medicaid Expansion is free. A component of “poof it’s gone” pixie dust, magic money socialism. Truth: $26 trillion national debt and your Phoebe bill, you pay.
I am trying to decide which commercial irritates me more. Is it Jimmy “JJ” Walker, Joe Namath, any one of the many Liberty Mutual ads, or the “No. 2” jingle. I used to think the cordless electric screwdriver was the greatest invention of the 20th century, but now I am opting for the TV remote.
Looking at some of the expense reports of candidates in the Albany City Commission race, it looks like some of the good Christian preachers are illegally giving church money to candidates who will serve them once in office. How about an investigation into this illegal activity by some of the sleazy characters who call themselves men of God?
It is a known fact that Congressional pay will not cover maintaining a household in Washington, D.C., and one in the Congressperson’s home state. Yet fortunes are spent to get elected to those positions. It makes you think — why? — doesn’t it?
When are those America-hating members of Congress going to realize they don’t have a money shortage; they have a spending overage.
God bless America, land of the free and the brave.
The ones who profit the most from denied liquor licenses are those already holding a liquor license. It doesn’t matter how many liquors licenses there are, the same amount of alcohol will be sold. What these people are doing is protecting monopolies.
Anybody who complains about the season this Braves team has had is nothing but a crybaby frontrunner.
Carlton and Carroll had great columns today. Person suing Pop Tarts for $5 million because there’s not enough strawberries just goes to show what kind of world we’ve become, sad and ridiculous. If you want healthy food, buy strawberries and eat them. Do you not have a brain?
Someone would have to prove to me why we would need 3,700 square feet for a morgue.
The article by C. Fletcher clearly explained the original intent of the Squawkbox: to focus primarily on local politics and issues. That said, how legitimate can it be when this Yours Truly character is allowed to spew hatred of locals, Georgians, conservatives, etc. and their views on a daily basis? Where is the balance and legitimacy, Mr. Editor?
For the past two days our one-page sports section does not have anything about the Atlanta Braves who just so happen to be in the World Series. Go Braves!
I would like to recommend that the city of Albany extend their spraying period next year. Stopping Oct. 1 is too early for south Georgia. Maybe mid-November. The mosquitoes the last two Octobers have been terrible.
Why hasn’t the Albany Post Office delivered the Medicare & You 2022 booklet yet? Open enrollment started Oct. 15.
Wynfield Park, our love ones are suffering because of depression. Please open up.
I did not think the mail service in Albany could not get any worse. Well!!!! I was wrong, it has.
