Yelp! Fifteen labor-worn bread-winners standing in new convenience store line to pay $9 for five half-chicken wings (5 ounces at best) to feed a hungry family is stupid on one’s part, mercenarily dishonest and immoral on the other. Crunching on Southern caviar.
I see a Republican ad rebuking Warnock for raising taxes on “middle-class Americans.” Since the only income tax increases affect people making over $400,000 a year, I would love to hear their definition of “middle class.”
Phoebe Golden Key Ms. Geneal: Thank you for your patience, intelligence and continued support in providing information sufficient for me to finally get my COVID vaccine. You have always been caring, but you went the distance to help me make up my mind without judging, made the appointment for me and then afterward you called to offer additional help. I pray you stay at Phoebe.
YT and Equality Man, I’m a proud MAGA Republican and a multimillionaire. I guess Equality Man must think I should share my enormous wealth with him and his brood? What about you, YT? You looking for handouts too?
Every charge brought against Trump has proven to be leftist lies. If the current ones were true, the Trump affidavit would not have been so heavily redacted. Once again, it’s the left that is hiding something and lying, not Trump.
Recently I was on Philema Road, westbound, crossing the bridge. I was traveling 47 miles per hour, thinking the speed limit in that area was 45. I was given a citation for traveling 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. Seems it changes from 45 to 35 when one crosses the bridge. Several other vehicles passed me before I was pulled over. I have been driving since 1958 and this is the only citation I have ever received.
Will someone take Pat Riot’s rattle away and put him down for a nap? His noisemaker is rattling his brain.
Thanks to the failed policies of Biden and Democratic party, the stock market is constantly going down, gas prices going back up, and inflation will go even higher. This what voters wanted, to live under a dictatorship. This is where the country is heading to.
When a pre-owned electric car goes up for sale, who will pay for the $28,000 replacement battery. Good luck on that one.
The Democrats have called for defunding the police. Now that crime is running rampant across America, they all are doing an about face and calling for spending more money to rebuild our law enforcement. Even ole Stacy says she will give the police a raise. Well, what the hell did you idiots think would happen when you handcuffed the police?
The day of reckoning is at hand. There will be a new world order with the proper person in charge, making America great again.
I was unable to attend college because I was unable to afford it, and I am now supposed to pay for those who did? Most of the ones who refuse to repay for theirs are freeloading Democrats with good-paying jobs. I don’t think it is right for hard-working people to pay for votes that the Democrats are buying. I also think it is unlawful to buy votes, and this is what it boils down to.
