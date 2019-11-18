These special elections are going to turn on one thing: voter turnout. Make sure your voice is heard. Vote early November 25, 26 and 27. If you miss that part, be sure and vote on Tuesday, December 3. That way we will have officials the true majority thinks should be in office, not just those that bother to vote.
The only Veterans Day Parade in the area featuring an Army marching band from Fort Benning, as well as veterans service commanders that came all the way from Atlanta, and no local TV coverage. What a way to forget the sacrifice of our veterans and families in the area.
I saw a coyote in my yard (on Ashford Drive) yesterday morning around 11 a.m. Coyotes are a threat to dogs and cats. I thought you may want to notify the Doublegate neighborhood group.
With 1980's cars, you didn't replace the whole wiper blade. A 99-cent vinyl refill did the trick. Now you have replace the whole blade at 5 bucks a blade, and even then economy blades sometimes will not stay on. This is not progress.
The last two Deerfield headmasters were coaches. However, they were also highly educated from prestigious colleges. Upgraded and new facilities, higher admission standards, and best athletic program in the GISA for multiple years. Watch for the slide back to the past.
Nearly 60,000 young Americans had to die in a useless war so my Hanes skivvies could be "Made in Vietnam." We can thank LBJ and the Democrats for that . LBJ should've been impeached.
The fair has left town, but the roller coaster stayed, disguised as the resurfacing of Whispering Pines Road.
He may be Smart, but I am embarrassed that the UGA coach used such profanity in celebration of a great win. What a role model.
I sure do wish the city of Albany would do something about all these buzzards in the northwest Albany area. They are all along the Whispering Pines/Edgewood streets. This would be a great challenge for the city.
Happy to read the story about Barry Levine's tapes going into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
The Democrats have gone from 40 acres and a mule to a chicken in every pot and now free everything.
San Francisco has a DA that will not prosecute people that pee in public on the streets. My question is how long will it be before the Democratic-controlled town of Albany follows in their footsteps? It won’t be many years before the Democrats remove all laws so that you do what you want with no consequences.
Same old Schiff, different day.
The president sought to besmirch a political rival, extort an embattled ally, subvert the will of Congress, lie to everyone about everything and then brazenly insist there is nothing wrong with any of this.
OK, Squawker, please send to the Squawkbox the exact words President Trump used to declare black lives don’t matter, and include the place he spoke them and to whom he said them.
After reading the two stories about money owed to Ms. Candace Reese, it seems apparent the county is using strong-arm tactics to keep from paying her what she's owed. And yet they raise our taxes at will.