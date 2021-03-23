squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You know, squawker, it really doesn’t matter if the 171 was followed by a B or T, it’s the 9 percent that is the problem. How many charities do you support that only give 9 percent of your contribution to the intended target? We hold ours to a higher standard.
Want a good job? There are a few things you need to do: Yes, have a good haircut, be clean-shaved, wear nice clean clothes, smell good. No, long hair, dirty clothes, shorts, T-shirts, sandals, smelly body. You are and will be graded on your looks; if you really want to work, you will be in the yes column.
Since when is it an “honor” to graduate from middle school? Seriously? We’re celebrating kids for things they’re supposed to do? ... Heeeeere’s your participation trophy.
A squawker talked about what Dr. Fauci said a year ago. Really? Millions of Americans have died of COVID since then. Dr. Fauci lately recommends wearing two, two-layer masks. And that’s even if you’ve been vaccinated. Only people like GOP Sen. Rand Paul (not an epidemiologist) still challenge mask-wearing.
Masked Man and Yours Truly are two of the rudest, most racist people I have ever seen.
SMRs, after 50-something days, Biden is getting everyone vaccinated. He is fixing a problem Trump could not deal with.
Three Dog Night is coming back to Albany ... Joy to the World!
You can bet that the Lone Ranger and YouTube will blame the crisis at the border on Trump instead of their lord and master Sleepy Joe.
I guess the present administration finds the situation at the Texas border funny. When you stop to think about it, our present government does not have the intelligence to get in out of the rain. Democrats are losers from top to bottom.
I found it fascinating reading the story about the doctors who’ve wisely installed solar panels to help with their utilities. It’s smart, forward thinking like that that helps good business people stay in business.
Yours Truly made a math error as I was pointing out the lie that SMRs are telling that only 9% of the COVID Relief Bill is going to COVID Relief. I’ll admit my mistake. I tried to send a follow-up squawk but the math was wrong in that one too. This one is in my loss column and as I’ll accept that. From the blue state of Georgia, signed, Yours Truly
When Trump was president and you had these shootings, the Democrats and media were up in arms. Two shootings within a week with Joe Biden as president and all you hear is crickets chirping.
I guess it doesn’t matter about facts when you have an agenda to push. The pipeline had nothing to do with oil and gas in America. It was sent to a refinery to prepare for shipment around the world. Not one gallon of the oil stayed in America. So y’all can stop beating that dead horse.
Democrats condemning the shootings at Asian massage parlors never waste a chance to holler racism. The lunatic that shot those people was addicted to sex and thought they were fueling his addictions. Your local Bovine Scatology Artist is calling this report a heaping portion of bovine scatology ... and Democrats call Republicans sheep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.