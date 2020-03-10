squawkbox
It appears billionaire Kelly Loeffler bought a U.S. Senate seat. Her TV ads have run ad nauseam. With the help of Mitch McConnell, extensive efforts are underway to destroy the reputation of U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. Shame.
If still working at the base, I would quarantine myself for two weeks and plant my garden.
Once words meant something, life depended on verifiable truth, otherwise people died, crops failed. For politics to exist as it does today, life must be secure to the point where it no longer matters what you believe nor fear of consequence of lie and fantasy.
Dolly, please allow me the pleasant memory of the original Playboy spread. Don’t pose for another now. It just wouldn’t be a fair comparison.
It’s so refreshing hearing classic rock and other kinds of music you never hear on the radio and stuff I’ve never even heard before on the new 102.1 radio station. You definitely don’t hear the same music over and over. Way to go, Queen Bee.
I am a senior citizen that supports Ms. Tee’s programs. I paid for my ride to Albany to purchase my ticket for the Blue Jean and Diamond event, got to Recreation and Parks, and there were no tickets available. The excuse was they were locked up in somebody’s desk. What kind of business is this? Mr. Mayor, I’m too old to be up and down this road, and you need to do something about the Rec and Parks since nobody else will.
I stand by my assertion that the egomaniac Yours Truly is a disgrace to the USMC. How could a guy fight for our country, then come home and sympathize with a political party that wants to bring us down to socialism? Maybe he’d be happy in Cuba or Venezuela.
Maybe if Kevin had not tried to hush up the good ole boy with $10,000 and a few other select raises, he would not be at risk of losing his job as sheriff. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
This week starts with a full moon and ends with Friday the 13th. Good luck people. P.S. Don’t forget to wash your hands.
Congratulations on a great article on Georgia-Pacific. Plant is perfect sized industry for Dougherty County. The county needs many more industries this size. What is Dougherty leadership working with state leadership doing to bring in more industry?
It’s easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they have been fooled. Fools flounder forever.
The sheriff’s littering with his cigarette wrapper is trivial. I saw APD marked patrol car open his door and drop a McDonald’s bag out in Publix parking lot. I wanted to ask him why, but he drove off with his rap music turned up before I got there.
The Democratic Republic is in great jeopardy. Activists dominate pubic opinion and the courts. Politicians are neither leaders nor representatives but partisan cronies purchasing political influence and personal opportunism through billions (in Georgia, $20 million) in political buy-ins. Historically always been, but currently unabridged, the national risk is exponential.
Rock 103, it would be nice to hear something other than Led Zepplin and Pink Floyd sometimes. Just saying.
