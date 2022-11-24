squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, you are just butt-hurt because Speaker Pelosi always put your hero in his place. Who, by the way, will roast in hades for all the evil acts he committed during his entire meaningless life.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, you are just butt-hurt because Speaker Pelosi always put your hero in his place. Who, by the way, will roast in hades for all the evil acts he committed during his entire meaningless life.
Instead of wasting money on downtown, pave my street and alley.
I don’t think this is the space where you will find answers as much as you will find questions. Even if those questions are posed in your mind as you read what is in that of others, irrespective of its validity as you perceive it.
I hope all of you Squawkers — the ones I appreciate and others I’d like to give a swift kick or two — had a happy Thanksgiving. Let’s hope we can still have a merry Christmas.
Making good people helpless will not make bad people harmless.
Good luck, Fletcher, trying to convince anyone that our elected officials and our drug-loving fellow citizens are the cause of the drug issues in America. Like Reagan and those other columnists you mentioned, it’s much easier to point fingers at the “enemy,” the opposing party.
Voters were smart enough to ignore the election deniers.
I’ll take a man who has already proven himself in Washington over a know-nothing newcomer like Walker who hasn’t lived in Georgia for a decade. It’s amazing that people would even think about voting for such a man and his reprehensible past. Wake up, Georgia.
It is so sad that Republicans fight so hard against extended voting hours or days. Why can’t they try and win elections with better policies than by trying to suppress the vote?
Thank you very much for saying that fellow squawker. You are absolutely correct. There are some racists in the Squawkbox who are happy with that label.
The wife and I have decided we don’t want children and are telling them tonight.
To y’all pathetic people who are still rehashing the election of 2020 or re-fighting the Civil War: Your local governments are throwing away money right before your eyes, giving themselves raises and raising your taxes. Worry about what you can impact, not something that’s way beyond your scope.
I did my part: I voted, I contributed and I prayed. What did you do? Hope you failures don’t fail again in 2024.
The Dobbs abortion case, election deniers and democracy lifted the Democrats to victory.
Question for Yours Truly: How can you say “it is well-established that Republicans want to defund Social Security and Medicare”? I watch news several hours daily and have never heard that. Changes are always being made to Medicare. Social Security has been used for so many other purposes eventually there may not be enough left for our retirement.
Four students in Idaho stabbed to death. How many more people need to be stabbed before we start banning knives?
Trump and the MAGA movement have caused us to lose three elections. Time to move on from Trump and his band of crazies.
When the city and county finish their measuring contest over LOST, it’s the tax money that funds a lot of projects in our city that will be lost. That means one of three things: Less services, higher taxes or both.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.