squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I hope Trump’s fake Christians show up for his indoor rallies. Pack them in like sardines. No masks please.
Our social justice warriors are coming out of the schools and colleges. The three Rs, as we knew them, were replaced by “race, riot and resist.”
Squawker, I find it hard to believe you would attempt to compare the Nazis and Hitler to anyone in the USA, past or present. You need another year of American history. Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis are both heroes. In the war on our rights, Hilary Clinton and Bernie Sanders immediately come to mind as criminals.
In Kathleen Parker’s column she writes about how maybe 100 Catholic schools may not be able to open back up this fall due to COVID-19. She states that those schools rely on charitable donations, which are down. Ms. Parker must be a little out of touch; the Catholic church is the richest institution in the world. Nobody other than the pope and the head of the catholic bank (and it is a bank) in the Vatican know how many billions, if not trillions, the church is worth.
There needs to be some type of police reform, but it may also help if we had American citizen reform. If people behaved themselves and obeyed the law, there would be less contact with police.
Most cops I’ve known or dealt with in my life are basically Donald Trump with a gun and a badge, and that’s not a compliment. There, I’ve said it.
The Moultrie fire chief shouldn’t have stepped down or been fired for posting the truth and his opinion of George Floyd. What happened was wrong, but Floyd was no saint.
Where’s our money? Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Congress that President Trump wants to keep secret the names of businesses that received $500 billion of taxpayer money from the COVID bail-out fund. Almost 5 million businesses did receive funds, and others who applied did not. Did the Trump Organization, Jared, Ivanka, or Mnuchin get funds? We know Trump’s history of stealing money. Taxpayers should be protesting.
The famous Golda Meir said years ago “You cannot remove the past simply because it does not fit the future.” I agree 100 percent.
Real racism is dead, sorry to bust your bubble. It’s 2020, the racism you encounter comes from kids calling you the n-word on Xbox live. Have you ever seen anyone lynched solely because they are black? I doubt it. More cops kill unarmed whites than blacks. It’s funny how black lives don’t matter to you in Chicago. If George Floyd was killed out here on Riverview Circle, you wouldn’t have even heard his name.
The talking heads said that COVID-19 would go away during the summer. Well, we made it to summer and the virus is rising.
We have a lot of wonderful people in Albany, all kinds of colors, shapes and sizes. We care about one another, we work together, people from cities across the country are calling to ask how we did it, how we reduced the virus cases so drastically. And we are not done yet; as long as there is a COVID-19 out there, we will continue to mask up and do social distancing. Thank you, Mayor Dorough, for your leadership in all this.
