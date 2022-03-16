Goodbye, Freddie, and thanks for the memories. I will remain a fan and hope you go to the Red Sox, as I would love to see the results of you hitting in that bandbox. Wish you could finish with the Braves, but best wishes for the future.
I was so moved by the story of the Albany Symphony Orchestra. So many people -- especially in this forum -- do nothing but talk about the atrocities in Ukraine. It may have been only symbolic, but at least Mr. Hillard and the orchestra made a public statement. Thank you.
Identify tyranny. Question lies. Resist oppression. Assert truth. Empower the powerless. Destroy the system's illusion of control. Be not afraid. It's that simple. -- J. B. Shurk
What we have here is a failure to communicate. Some people you just can't reach with normal discourse and factual information. Two years of his false narratives, personal whining and outright lies in our beloved Squawkbox show Mr. Truly is a angry rabid racist beyond any hope of saving. Very sad. The Patriot
We can quickly pass laws in this state to carry concealed guns, but we as quickly fail to pass laws, like Nigel’s law, that heavily penalize those that commit felony or malice murder against children or seniors. Once again, the hypocrisy of the law and order party rears its monstrous head.
After all the information about Herschel Walker has come out -- and, no Trumpsters, it's not "fake news" -- you people are still supporting this football player who knows nothing about the state of Georgia and even less about national issues. Not much more pathetic than that.
It may not have an impact, as some will no doubt claim, but I praise the orchestra for its stand against Putin.
I disagree with Creede Hinshaw's view of Carden Summers. I think Mr. Summers was doing his job by taking a look into this homeless situation. If Pastor Hinshaw were to see how many taxpayer dollars go to nonprofits that claim to help the homeless, he might think again before criticizing someone that wants to know where tax dollars are going.
I was at the symphony's performance Saturday, and I'm one of those who shed tears. Thank you, Mr. Hillard and symphony, for your gesture.
Sorry to disappoint you Trumpster squawker, but I don't assume. I draw logical conclusions based on the available data. You are a Trumpster who is embarrassed to admit it. You talk about Clinton, but I noticed you omitted the "inconvenient" facts about Trump. Not to make an assumption, but you sound like a female dog. Signed, Yours Truly
Mr. Hall, I can’t speak for Fletcher, but I was watching Trump try to uncover the truth about the Biden family profiteering from their dealings with Ukraine and Russia. Trump was trying to get our NATO Allies to uphold their obligations, and Biden has as many or more awful quotes than Trump, but the media covers for him. Pay attention.
Does Senator Carden Summers think homeless people are there because they want to be? Part of his plan to try to get more shelters is a good start. But having police arrest the homeless instead of going after real criminals is absurd.
