While reading the squawk related to who commits the most crime, my first instinct was to dismiss it as a racist squawk. Instead, I did a little research and discovered that the squawker was correct. I can’t call myself what I do if I ignore squawks I don’t like. Squawker, I apologize for my initial reaction. Your facts are correct. The Equality Man
Want to increase seatbelt use substantially completely without cost? Support a change in Georgia law to let juries know and consider whether auto crash victims were wearing seatbelts. Ken and Montlick would hate it, but more people would wear seatbelts.
I loved, loved, loved Ulf Kirchdorfer’s article on Birding in Place. I knew he was an amazing photographer, but who knew he was such a talented writer? Please, more articles by him.
Extending Interstate 185 doesn’t make sense, but coming from Rep. Gerald Greene, are you surprised? And then, for him to be called a dean of anything, it also doesn’t make sense.
Thank you for the regular articles and pictures of Theatre Albany. I am a long-time supporter of our local talent, especially these young kids who are the future of local theater. And thank you to the volunteers who direct and supervise these young actors.
I don’t recall LBQG ... whatever ... people being forced to participate in hunting season, Passover, Easter, Christmas, MLK Day, football, Christian services, Lutheran services, Greek Orthodox, etc. Why are Americans being forced to celebrate this ridiculous pride rainbow crappola?
Trump has normalized lying for any reason. His fake Christians have normalized looking the other way.
Way to go, Ulf! You might have added a subtitle to your story: A lazy man’s guide to bird watching. Really enjoyed the article.
Get used to cartel-style executions in the U.S., and you can thank Biden and the Democrats. They are refusing to do their constitutional duty and enforce the law at the border. The cartels control the border; soon they will control the U.S.
I join you, Carlton, in offering condolences to the Davis family, and I second your notion that the Davis brothers are among the finest young men I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.
The Evangelicals have become the silent majority.
I’ve noticed more local sports coverage by Joe Whitfield lately. I appreciate it very much; it’s one of the reasons I subscribe to the Herald. The kids deserve to have their names in the paper.
City commissioners need to look at the big picture in their stand on granting alcohol permits to Dollar stores. Dollar stores have become mini-Walmarts, which is a blessing to poor areas, but their profits are greatly reduced by increased shoplifting/employee theft and difficulty in hiring qualified employees.
Eight hundred million COVID cases in China. Ten percent of the world’s population. Not the time to play political games with vaccines like DeSantis is doing.
The tired Squawker who says climate change is a hoax is, no doubt, one of those who says “Where’s your global warming?” every time it gets cool outside. There’s this concept called science ... maybe you should check into it one day.
