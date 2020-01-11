With people like Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young on our commission, I'm really worried about Albany's future.
The people out at Winterwood should think of someone other than themselves. Penfield Addiction Ministries does great things for people in crisis.
With the War Powers Act, as usual, the Democrats have helped the enemies and put America at great risk. They say to brief Congress, with intelligence, before any action. There is no intelligence in the Democratic Congress. They would leak info and help the enemy, causing the mission to fail.
Now that Julian Castro has dropped out, I hear that Elizabeth Warren is claiming that she's the only Hispanic left on the Democratic presidential hopefuls side.
Trump has no strategy to deal with Iran. He is in over his head.
The Fitzgeralds and others in the Winterwood neighborhood are right to fight the rehab facility locating in their backyards. People with addiction problems are not the kind of neighbors that raise property values.
It's past time for Democrats in Congress to think about doing something for the people and not for themselves. Same applies to the media and others also consumed by hating "all things Trump." We deserve better.
The term "as rare as an honest politician" has never been more true than now. Just look at our Congresspeople and Senators.
The Iranians keep chanting "death to America," but they just found out Trump ain't playing pussyfoot with them. He warned they would pay a price for the embassy attack. And he kept his promise. If they continue to taunt Trump, he won't have to say death to Iran -- he'll just do it.
A study shows that less than 25% of U.S. voters can identify Iran on the map. The majority of those that can't identify Iran on the map have to be Democrats.
You Democrats need to watch something besides CNN, like for instance ESPN. You would get more of the truth.
The Democrats are wrong, as usual, to side against Trump. Their hatred for him runs so deep that it forces them to defend the worst Iranian terrorist, just because Trump took him out. I'm just happy to see a president with the guts to strike back when our troops are harmed.
I find it disgusting that the liberal media praises terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani as if he is a national hero. Since the Democrats support people like Gen. Soleimani, maybe they should move to Iran and become Iranian citizens.
Well, squawker, I can absolutely, positively guarantee you that President Putin did not order the strike on his best customer in the area.
Ever notice the Democrats always side with America’s enemies? Now they want to vote to pass a War Powers Act so they can protect terrorist countries like Iran.
Pelosi said she is holding up forwarding the two impeachment articles to the Senate until she "knows how the trial is going to go." Hey, Nancy, you and all the rest of us already know that, honey. The SCOTUS chief is probably going to throw your case out for insufficient evidence for a trial -- end of story. So go do again what you're good at -- invent another one.
