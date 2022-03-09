squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Marjorie T. Greene is certainly not worth the attention she receives, as she has done absolutely nothing to better the state. My question is, why would you waste time and space writing about her?
Poland and Europe have sanctioned exports of U.S. stupidity, inexperience and incompetence, demanding Kamala Harris stay in Alabama. The moto “be all you can be” fits her well. She is. Frightening.
Way to go, Carlton, you used your entire column Wednesday “ignoring” Marjorie Greene. I’m sure she appreciates the attention.
But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness. Galatians 5:22
Yours Truly: If this divisive critical race theory manure is so true and important, then why are so many highly educated and successful African American leaders opposed to it? Does this kooky theory also apply to the slaves who built the pyramids in Egypt? Of course not. American history has good and bad moments. Same as the world. The Patriot
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a terrific congresswomen and a credit to all Georgians. Stacy Abrams is the real embarrassment.
War dogs of Ukraine was a great article.
In 2018, Chuck Schumer was at a gas station on video blasting Trump to bring gas prices down. (It was $3 a gallon.) In 2022 at that same gas station, the price is over $5 a gallon, but Chuck Schumer is nowhere to be found.
Trumpsters are more worried about the price of gas instead of Trump’s buddy slaughtering innocent children.
Some 2 million refugees leave some 40 million Ukrainians in country. Pray for all Ukrainians.
Manufacture of electric vehicle batteries requires cobalt, which we buy from China.
Think about how much more arms and ammunition Ukraine would have had to fight Putin if Trump had not cut off military aid to Ukraine during his (you should pardon the expression) presidency. My, what a coincidence.
These newfound warriors going to help the people in their war with Putin are just going to put America in the war also. I believe they should stay in the good old USA and mind their own business; that war is none of our business.
If Greene represents your values, you are a very disturbed person. She is a laughingstock and has the respect of no one ... except, obviously, her constituents in north Georgia who put her in office and the coward Republicans who know she is bat sh — crazy and still encourage her. It’s about time we held people to some standards.
Spent day at hospital with a patient and every time the chimes rang for a baby’s birth, I wondered if it would be a taxpayer or a rider.
Democrats think we should be happy with high crime, high food prices, high gas prices and be thankful we are not Ukraine. My heart goes out to Ukrainians, but the fact is, this is the U.S.A. and not Ukraine. So, yes, I will be upset with how the Biden administration is destroying this country.
Those of us serious conservative investors that made money in the 1990s during the Clinton regime, we did not care if he “inhaled.” He was a good leader, contrary to the fake president we voted out in 2020.
