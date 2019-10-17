squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Wow, let’s see: Trump’s gone rogue, impeachment is eminent, Turkey turns alliance from U.S., holds nukes hostage and threatens world chaos invading Syria with Russia at its side, China tightens its grip, national debt is unabated, Warren is running for president, Pence has no clue and all the while Sen. Purdue touts pictorial visits with Georgia hotel and broadcast professionals.
Squawker I’ve got some news for you: Manny Diaz, not Mark Richt, is the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Mark had to go, for the same reasons that UGA had to let him go, he wasn’t winning. He was grossly overpaid as well.
I presume the writer of the West to East article is referring to the painting in the Getty museum of Mary and Jesus as a baby by Agnolo Bronziino when she mentions that the people in the painting “had a sneaky look.” Oh, my! What an evaluation of a priceless painting. J.P. Getty had impeccable taste when it came to art. I assure you: The figures in the painting do not look sneaky.
Every weekend, several football teams lose a game. UGA loses one game, and people think it’s earth-shattering news or the end of the world.
I really enjoyed reading the West to East story in Wednesday’s paper. The young lady who wrote it told her story well ... seems like she had a memorable adventure. Thanks for sharing.
I’ve never seen this many leaders scared of one bully. If Republicans in Congress spent any of their time investigating and exposing Trump, his friends, and his family, this country would be better protected from outside forces. Trump is not on their level of intelligence. So they have become cowards to a simpleton, a bully. Republicans should obviously be looking for a great candidate to run against Trump, but they are scared.
You want to know why crime is rampant in Albany? I can tell you in two words: Willie Lockette.
In the Dougherty County Judicial circuit, it appears, justice is certainly blind. It must be deaf and dumb, too, emphasis on the latter. Judge Lockette made a mockery of the justice system; I’m sure he could care less, but his day is coming.
Why is poverty blamed for all of the problems in this town? Our state and local leaders are afraid to make tough choices.
OK, Herald editor, we get it. James King thinks guns are the answer to all life’s problems and anyone who even mentions the words gun control is a left-leaning socialist. We figured that out a long time ago ... no need to let him go on repeating the same tired bull.
The Democrats have something to hide or they wouldn’t be holding hearings behind closed doors.
China owns the Democratic party, the movie industry and now, thanks to “King James,” they own the NBA.
James King’s article in Tuesday’s paper is a massive eye-opener. Keep your sidearms and keep on praying.
God created human beings, not “Republicans” and “Democrats.” People have allowed their political views to get in the way of their values, character, morals and Christian viewpoints, the way Almighty God intended them to be. I raised my kids to stand for righteousness, not unrighteousness.