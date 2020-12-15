The election of the Biden-Harris regime proves the USA has finally devolved into a nation of fools.
To my fellow Squawkers: If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we would all have a Merry Christmas.
All four of these candidates must be cashing in by contribution diversion to family members in consulting and other disguised costs. This is how politicians become rich.
Me thinks thou doth protest too much, Commissioner Fletcher. You missed the squawker’s point. It wasn’t that you shouldn’t have attended Trump’s Valdosta superspreader. Just that (s)he hoped you did so with a mask on. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic. It has now claimed over 300,000 American lives. And from what I saw, there were few masks and no social distancing at this event.
The electoral college voted for the President and Vice President. Coronavirus vaccination started, and early voting began in Georgia. Monday was a good day to watch democracy in action.
Once again the Republican's have hired loser Sarah Palin to campaign and support the two insider trading senators. (You know the truth.) Not only is Palin spewing her venom, she has a QAnon spokesman by her side spreading her crap theories about the legitimate election conducted in Georgia.
I don't care who you voted for in the presidential election nor who you'll vote for in the Senate runoffs. I just wish all of you a Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a blessed new year. I'll be glad to see 2020 in the rearview mirror.
Americans will regret the day Joe Biden was wrongfully named president of the United States.
Anti-Semitic groups support Loeffler and that is against my religion.
Has anyone noticed president elect Joe Biden never says God bless America or God bless the United States of America at the end of his speeches?
How can Jon Ossoff get on TV and say that Washington is doing nothing about COVID-19? The vaccine is already out. What is wrong with him?
It seems that the more comes out about Warnock, the more of a radical he seems. He can't be a minister, as ministers don't get in the pulpit and preach hate. He is a far out liberal radical.
I can understand the op-ed writer questioning Jill Biden and should she use the "Dr." title. The Ph.D. once had prestige, but that has been diminished by the erosion and relaxation of the standards in university education. All you have to do is look at the Albany school system and see where those degrees are from. I knew one principal that had her librarian do all of her work, and the principal was not ashamed of it at all.
Why is the mail so late?
Then: You walk into a bank with a mask on and you are arrested. Now: You walk into a bank with a mask off and you are arrested.
Raphael Warnock is without a doubt the most radical and dangerous person I have ever seen run for public office. I am a 72-year-old native Albanian, and I love my country. If you listen to what Warnock has said about the police, the military and Israel, it should make you cringe. If elected, he will become a nightmare, and my hope is you don’t give him the chance that he doesn’t deserve.
